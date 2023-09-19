6 notable API security initiatives launched in 2023

Application programming interfaces (APIs) are increasingly central to modern enterprise computing key concepts in software development from simple programs to the most advanced design and architectural considerations that have become the connective tissue of the digital world.

An API provides an interface that allows software developers to programmatically interact with software components or resources outside of their own code, applicable everywhere from command-line tools to microservices and cloud-native architectures.

However, the growing use of APIs gives attackers more ways to break authentication controls, exfiltrate data, or perform disruptive acts. By nature, APIs expose application logic and sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII). Meanwhile, existing security tools often struggle to detect and mitigate API-specific threats, leaving organizations vulnerable to compromise, abuse, and fraud.

A recent report from Traceable AI revealed that 60% of organizations have faced an API-related breach in the last two years, with 74% of these enduring three or more incidents. Only 38% of businesses can discern intricate context between API activity, user behaviors, and data flow, with 57% stating that traditional security solutions are unable to effectively distinguish genuine from fraudulent API activity.

Most tellingly, 61% of surveyed organizations anticipate rising API-related risks in the next two years as they deal with an average of 127 third-party API connections, with just 33% confident in managing external API threats.

API security is becoming increasingly important

API security is rising up the agenda for many organizations and within the cybersecurity community. "API security is now a hugely important consideration, with unsecured or misconfigured API's representing a great opportunity for threat actors to gain access to a targeted network," Chris Morgan, senior cyber threat intelligence analyst at ReliaQuest, tells CSO.