Microsoft reveals memory corruption bugs in ‘ncurses’ library

Microsoft has discovered a set of memory corruption vulnerabilities in the ncurses library that provides a programming interface for writing text-based user interfaces (TUI) or console applications with a graphical appearance.

Collectively identified as CVE-2023-29491 with a CVSS score of 7.8, the vulnerabilities can allow attackers to gain unauthorized access to systems and data by modifying a program's memory.

"Fixes for these vulnerabilities have been successfully deployed by the maintainers of the ncurses library, Thomas E. Dickey, in commit 20230408," Microsoft said in a blog post. "We also worked with Apple on addressing the macOS-specific issues related to these vulnerabilities. We (also) thank Gergely (Kalman) for his contributions in advancing this research and community engagement."

Memory corruption vulnerabilities can be exploited in a range of attacks, including distributed denial of service (DDoS), privilege escalation, arbitrary code execution, and leaking sensitive information.

ncurses flaws allow environment variable poisoning

The ncurses library uses terminal databases to be terminal independent (the terminal’s capabilities are not required to be known ahead of time), Microsoft noted. This means that the library has access to a set of key information regarding the terminal being used.

"Terminal databases contain a set of capabilities that ultimately determine the control characters that are sent to the terminal (instructing the terminal to perform basic interactions) and describe various properties of the terminal," Microsoft said.