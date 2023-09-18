Cyber-related False Claims actions are on the uptick

Earlier this month, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Verizon Business Network Services agreed to pay $4,091,317, plus interest, to resolve False Claims Act (FCA) allegations. These allegations held that the company’s Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service (MTIPS) provided from 2017 to 2021 to federal agencies did not meet three cybersecurity controls for trusted internet connections required for General Services Administration (GSA) contracts.

Verizon undertook an internal investigation that discovered the issues surrounding its compliance with the requirements, voluntarily disclosed the problems to the GSA, and cooperated with the government’s investigation. The company then took steps to remediate the issues.

Verizon received credit or reduced payment under DOJ guidelines for False Claims Act cases for its voluntary disclosures and subsequent remediation measures. Although neither DOJ nor Verizon disclosed how much of a credit the company received, one estimate pegs it at $1.3 million.

Verizon’s settlement is the latest False Claims Act action by the DOJ since the October 2021 creation within the department of its Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative. In announcing the initiative, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, “We will use our civil enforcement tools to pursue companies, those who are government contractors who receive federal funds, when they fail to follow required cybersecurity standards -- because we know that puts all of us at risk.”

Legal and cybersecurity experts say the Verizon settlement and earlier FCA claims brought under the cyber initiative underscore the need for organizations to step up their cyber compliance game to ward off whistleblower reports, which the FCA protects, and mitigate financial penalties. (DOJ encourages whistleblowers to report cyber fraud to the Inspector General’s Office.) Moreover, the rate at which Justice is bringing action appears to be accelerating, suggesting that even more FCA-related actions could soon emerge.

Previous cyber-related FCA claims

Verizon’s recent settlement represents the third False Claims action under the new DOJ effort. DOJ announced its first settlement under the Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative in March 2022 with Florida-based healthcare provider Comprehensive Health Services LLC (CHS). CHS agreed to pay $930,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by misrepresenting to the State Department and the Air Force that it complied with security contract requirements relating to providing medical services at the State Department and Air Force facilities in Iraq and Afghanistan.