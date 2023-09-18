Australia’s new cybersecurity strategy to build 6 “cyber shields” around the country

The Australian federal government announced its first plans for what the 2023-30 national cybersecurity strategy will look like by educating citizens and businesses, investing in cyber skills and collaborating with national and international partners.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil revealed the plan for the strategy--which is expected to be released by the end of 2023--during the AFR Cyber Summit. "So, these shields will help protect our business, our organisations and our citizens, and it will mean that we won't be alone or in our silos trying to manage this problem. It will mean a cohesive, planned national response that builds to a more protected Australia," O'Neil said.

Australia's six cyber shields

The first shield proposes a long-term education of citizens and businesses so by 2030 they understand cyberthreats and how to protect themselves. This "shield" comes with a plan B that plans for citizens and businesses to have proper supports in place so that when they are the victim of cyber-attack, they're able to get back up off the mat very quickly.

The second shield is for safer technology. The federal government will have software treated like any other consumer product that is deemed insecure. "So, in 2030 our vision for safe technology is a world where we have clear global standards for digital safety in products that will help us drive the development of security into those products from their very inception," O'Neil said.

This is connected to the April announcement from Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the UK and the US; which will see ten agencies from these seven countries join forces to create a guide for software developer organisations to ensure their products are both secure by design and by default.

The third shield aims to be a world-class threat sharing and blocking system. This means a future where by 2030 threat intelligence can be exchanged between government and business at real-time machine speed and then threats blocked before they cause any harm.