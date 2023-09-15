Hackers behind MGM cyberattack thrash the casino’s incident response

In an interesting turn of events, ransomware group ALPHV (aka BlackCat) released a statement on their leak site, thrashing both MGM Resorts International and the cybersecurity firm VX undergrounds for mishandling the ongoing cyberattack on MGM.

In a long message intended "to set the record straight," ALPHV detailed what has happened in the ransomware seizure of MGM's critical assets so far, noting MGM hastily locked out key services indicating a poor response team.

"MGM made the hasty decision to shut down each and every one of their Okta Sync servers after learning that we had been lurking in their Okta Agent servers sniffing passwords of people whose passwords couldn't be cracked from their domain controller hash dumps," ALPHV said in the message. "This resulted in their Okta being completely out."

The message also criticized VX Underground for "falsely reporting events that never happened" with regard to the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP) used.

ALPHV calls MGM response hasty

ALPHV claimed to have initially infiltrated MGM's network by exploiting vulnerabilities in the global casino owner's Okta Agent without deploying any ransomware. They gained super administrator privileges to MGM's Okta and Global Administrator privileges to their Azure tenant.

In response to network infiltration on Friday, September 8, MGM implemented conditional restrictions on September 10 that barred all access to their Okta environment owing to what ALPHV called "inadequate administrative capabilities and weak incident response playbooks."