Hackers behind MGM cyberattack thrash the casino’s incident response

In an interesting turn of events, ransomware group ALPHV (aka BlackCat) released a statement on their leak site, thrashing both MGM Resorts International and the cybersecurity firm VX undergrounds for mishandling the ongoing cyberattack on MGM.\u00a0\n\nIn a long message intended \u201cto set the record straight,\u201d ALPHV detailed what has happened in the ransomware seizure of MGM\u2019s critical assets so far, noting MGM hastily locked out key services indicating a poor response team.\n\n\u201cMGM made the hasty decision to shut down each and every one of their Okta Sync servers after learning that we had been lurking in their Okta Agent servers sniffing passwords of people whose passwords couldn\u2019t be cracked from their domain controller hash dumps,\u201d ALPHV said in the message. \u201cThis resulted in their Okta being completely out.\u201d\n\nThe message also criticized VX Underground for \u201cfalsely reporting events that never happened\u201d with regard to the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP) used.\n\nALPHV calls MGM response hasty\n\nALPHV claimed to have initially infiltrated MGM\u2019s network by exploiting vulnerabilities in the global casino owner\u2019s Okta Agent without deploying any ransomware. They gained super administrator privileges to MGM\u2019s Okta and Global Administrator privileges to their Azure tenant.\n\nIn response to network infiltration on Friday, September 8, MGM implemented conditional restrictions on September 10 that barred all access to their Okta environment owing to what ALPHV called \u201cinadequate administrative capabilities and weak incident response playbooks.\u201d\n\n\u201cDue to their network engineers\u2019 lack of understanding of how the network functions, network access was problematic on Saturday,\u201d ALPHV said. \u201cThey then made the decision to \u201ctake offline\u201d seemingly important components of their infrastructure on Sunday.\n\nDespite infection since Friday, ALPHV only launched ransomware attacks a day after MGM\u2019s shutdown on Sunday (September 11), wherein it seized access to more than 100 ESXI hypervisors in their environment, according to the message. They did so \u201cafter trying to get in touch with MGM but failing.\u201d\n\nHowever, experts like Bobby Cornwell, vice president of strategic partner enablement & integration at SonicWall, believe MGM\u2019s move to shut down was indeed justified. \u201cOut of an abundance of caution, MGM made the right call to lock down all the systems it did, even if it meant inconveniencing its guests as a result of their actions,\u201d Cornwell said.\n\nVX Underground schooled for misinformation\n\nALPHV called out VX Undergrounds, the cybersecurity research firm that first linked the attack to ALPHV, for misinforming and oversimplifying the TTP(s) deployed in the attack.\n\n\u201cAt this point, we have no choice but to criticize VX Underground for falsely reporting events that never happened,\u201d ALPHV said. \u201cThey chose to make false attribution claims then leak them to the press when they are still unable to confirm attribution with high degrees of certainty after doing this. The TTPs used by the people they blame for the attacks are known to the public and are relatively easy for anyone to imitate.\u201d\n\nIn an X (formerly Twitter) post, VX Underground had said, \u201cAll ALPHV ransomware group did to compromise MGM Resorts was hop on LinkedIn, find an employee, then call the Help Desk. A company valued at $33,900,000,000 was defeated by a 10-minute conversation.\u201d\n\nUncertainly loom amid insider trading rumors\n\nALPHV said that an unknown user surfaced in MGM victim chat a few hours after the ransomware was deployed and that they couldn\u2019t link him to MGM as their email inquiries went unanswered. ALPHV posted a link to download exfiltrated materials up until September 12 in the discussion with the user, yet neither the user nor MGM has reacted to deadlines threatening a leak.\n\nALPHV also alleged dubious activities within MGM, questioning the company\u2019s interest in customer safety. \u201cWe believe MGM will not agree to a deal with us,\u201d ALPHV said. \u201cSimply observe their insider trading behavior. No insider has purchased any stock in the past 12 months, while insiders have sold shares for a combined 33 million dollars.\u201d\n\nUncertainly looms as several of MGM key systems remain shut even days after the attack that came to light on September 10 when the company announced it was forced to shut down many systems due to a cybersecurity issue.\n\n\u201cThe fact that the website is still down suggests this was the real prize for the attackers,\u201d Cornwell said. \u201cWhile gaming systems do have an abundance of elements that a hacker would look for in a ransomware attack, the resort\u2019s website, which allows for bookings of rooms and entertainment does have a far-reaching and very public effect that could lead to a large payday for ransomware actors.\u201d