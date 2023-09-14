JFrog combines ML development with DevSecOps

With businesses increasingly relying on a host of AI implementations within their services, JFrog is trying to respond to the need for a central management system to bring AI deliveries in line with an organization\u2019s existing DevOps practices.\n\nDubbed \u201cML model management,\u201d JFrog\u2019s new capabilities are introduced within the JFrog software supply chain platform to manage an organization\u2019s local and open source ML models and ensure the security of those models through the software development lifecycle (SDLC).\n\n\u201cAs the creator of Artifactory \u2014 the industry\u2019s leading technology for easily storing, managing, and securing binaries \u2014 it\u2019s only natural we\u2019re proud to bring another advanced type of binary \u2014 ML models \u2014 into a unified software supply chain platform to help customers rapidly deliver trusted software at scale,\u201d said Yoav Landman, chief technology officer and co-founder of JFrog.\n\nJFrog has announced adding another DevOps functionality, Release Lifecycle Management (RLM), along with a suite of new security capabilities in the JFrog platform.\n\nJFrog platform receives DevOps boost\n\nJFrog has added two new DevOps functionalities \u2014 Release Lifecycle Management (RLM) and ML model management.\n\nRLM allows organizations to create an immutable \u201cRelease bundle\u201d that defines a potential release and its components early in the software development lifecycle. The capability uses anti-tampering systems, compliance checks, and evidence capture to collect data and insights on each release bundle at every stage of the SDLC, according to Landman.\n\nJFrog\u2019s ML model management, a fresh offering in the segment, complements Artifactory \u2014 the universal binary repository developed by JFrog wherein the platform caches open source ML models from Hugging Face to protect them from deletion or modification \u2014 stores locally developed or improved models with access controls and versioning.\n\nThe new ML model management will scan licenses of all the models incorporated in a workflow to ensure compliance.\n\n\u201cArtifactory is so popular because it\u2019s a one-stop shop for large development teams with varying application types; it is known as having the best and broadest integrations across the board,\u201d said Jimmy Mesta, founder and chief technology officer of KSOC. \u201cThe addition of ML model management is a natural extension of that core value proposition, especially given the recent explosion of AI and ML development in applications.\u201d\n\nML model management is available as an open beta immediately to all SaaS customers, with full hybrid support coming soon, according to Landman.\n\nSecurity upgrades also added\n\nJFrog software supply chain platform also included a few security-centric capabilities including Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Open Source Software (OSS) Catalog, and ML Model Security.\n\nWhile SAST integrates with various software developer environments to help customers scan source code for zero-day security vulnerabilities, the OSS catalog provides a \u201csearch engine for open source software packages\u201d in the JFrog UI or via API.\n\n\u201cOur SAST engine is fast and accurate to help minimize false positives and prioritize remediation efforts to ensure speedy and secure builds,\u201d Landman said. \u201cOSS Catalog is backed by both public and JFrog data, giving users immediate insight into the security and risk associated with using OSS packages.\u201d\n\nIncluded with the new ML model management capabilities is security support for scanning and detecting malicious machine learning models, blocking their use if needed, and ensuring license compliance with company policies. All the features, except ML model management, which is available under beta, are available as part of the JFrog platform subscription.