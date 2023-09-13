New Kubernetes vulnerability allows privilege escalation in Windows

The latest version of Kubernetes released last month includes patches for an entire class of vulnerabilities that allow attackers to abuse the subPath property of YAML configuration files to execute malicious commands on Windows hosts. “The vulnerability allows remote code execution with SYSTEM privileges on all Windows endpoints within a Kubernetes cluster,” Akamai researcher Tomer Peled said about the vulnerability he found and which triggered the discovery of two other similar issues. “To exploit this vulnerability, the attacker needs to apply a malicious YAML file on the cluster.”

Attack YAML

Kubernetes is a widely popular container orchestration system that’s used by organizations to automate the deployment and management of applications running in containers. YAML is a language used to write configuration and other management files for Kubernetes. It therefore makes sense for it to be a target for potential attackers as it’s a direct way to push user input to the Kubernetes engine and have it parsed and interpreted.

YAML parsing issues have led to Kubernetes vulnerabilities before. For example the CVE-2022-1471 remote code execution vulnerability in the SnakeYaml parser impacted the Kubernetes Java client, while the CVE-2021-25749 flaw allowed misspelled user names to be included in a YAML file resulting in the execution of workloads as root. The CVE-2017-1002101 and CVE-2021-25741 issues then showed how the subPath subproperty in a YAML file can be used in combination with symbolic links (symlinks) to access files outside the container, breaking the isolation. It was these last two flaws that gave Peled the idea to investigate the issue further.

Kubernetes allows mounting a directory from the host system inside a container through a property called volume. This is a widely used feature and comes with several subproperties to define the path of the directory on the host and the mount path inside the container. The mountPath further has a subPath property that when provided in a YAML file is processed by kubelet, a core Kubernetes service.

New path processing issues allows PowerShell code execution

Peled found that when the subPath string is processed, kubelet also checks if it is a symlink, which is part of the defenses put in place for the older vulnerabilities. However, it does this through a PowerShell command that is invoked by the "exec.Command" function call. This opens the possibility that an attacker could attach PowerShell code to the subPath string where it would be executed.

“PowerShell allows users to evaluate values inside strings before they are used,” the researcher explained. “This can be done by adding $(<experssion_to_be_evaluated>) to your string […]. Any PowerShell command can be inserted between the parentheses and will be evaluated -- such as $(Start-Process cmd), $(Invoke-Expression exp), and other PowerShell treats.”