Automotive supply chain vulnerable to attack as cybersecurity regulation looms

Almost two-thirds (64%) of automotive industry leaders believe their supply chain is vulnerable to cyberattacks, with many businesses inadequately prepared for a connected automotive era. That's according to new Kaspersky research based on 200 interviews with C-level decision makers in large enterprises of at least 1,000 employees in the automotive sector. It revealed a vast range of attacks encountered by automotive companies - from vendor to supplier - at almost every stage of production. Meanwhile, many respondents reported being behind the curve on upcoming regulation, which will stipulate that every vehicle is secured throughout its lifecycle.

Infotainment systems, connectivity biggest cybersecurity concerns

The integration of infotainment systems and connectivity technology provided by software providers is the biggest supply chain risk faced by the automotive sector, with 34% of respondents listing this as their top cybersecurity concern, according to the Automotive Threat Intelligence report. Infotainment systems with increasing levels of connectivity are a main selling point among a lot of drivers, but they also introduce a range of new vulnerabilities.

Such is the concern about connectivity that connected vehicles, over-the-air software updates, and vehicle-to-vehicle communication are perceived to be the biggest automotive cybersecurity challenges over the next two years, the report found. The greatest attack concerns cited by respondents were phishing, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and ransomware attacks. Over the past 12 months, Conti, LockBit, and Hive were the ransomware most found in automotive cyberattacks, according to Kaspersky.

Despite recognizing the risks their organizations face, automotive C-suites appear to be struggling to connect real implications of threat intelligence to specific business operations, with almost a third (29.5%) of respondents stating they currently do not see value from their cyber intelligence investments. What's more, C-suite challenges are compounded by ongoing issues associated with interpreting and understanding cybersecurity jargon. More than a third (35%) of respondents said confusing industry terms present the biggest barrier to the broader management team's ability to develop a holistic understanding of cyber risk and what they should do about it, the research found.

New automotive cybersecurity regulation on the horizon

From July 2024, UN155/156 (as set out by UNECE WP.29) will require all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their supply chains to include multi-layered cybersecurity solutions to protect against current and future cyberattacks. It is the first-ever regulation requiring vehicle type approval with regards to cybersecurity, and vehicles under development need to comply with these new regulations, from development and production through to customer-use. Failure to do so could lead to vehicle production being shut down.

However, the findings indicate that the automotive sector is still largely behind, with 42% of respondents stating they do not currently have a plan in place ahead of the deadline. A further 63.5% stated they were not very involved in planning for compliance, despite 64% agreeing that dealing with cyberthreats is a strategic board issue. More than two-thirds said there needs to be more understanding across the sector of the implications of the standards and what they mean for businesses.