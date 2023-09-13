Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeBrandpostsConnected and ProtectedPartnering up on XDR: A rising tide lifts all security teams

Partnering up on XDR: A rising tide lifts all security teams

BrandPost By Pete Bartolik
Sep 13, 20234 mins
Security

Security practitioners must employ XDR tools to focus on the bigger picture and the larger threats at hand.

Two Professional IT Programers Discussing Blockchain Data Network Architecture Design and Development Shown on Desktop Computer Display.
Credit: gorodenkoff

Security is a community effort; it takes a network of partners to ensure everyone is secure.  

That's why Cisco's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution, launched in April, focuses on correlating telemetry from several third-party security vendors to increase interoperability and deliver consistent outcomes regardless of vendor or technology.   

Security is a fragmented market, and you are only as secure as your weakest link. There is a wealth of tools to address different aspects of enterprise security, but in the Security Operations Center (SOC), a varied toolset can produce a cacophony of signals and alerts that overload teams and send them off hunting for causes wasting precious time and energy. This creates a weak link in security. Cisco XDR aims to fix this fragmented defense solution with a unified security incident detection and response solution that applies analytics to detect malicious activity, and then responds to and remediates threats.  

To be effective, XDR solutions must be comprehensive and automatically collect and correlate telemetry from multiple security tools across all vectors -- email, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks. To be truly useful, vendors, service providers, and users must be able to plug in APIs to existing endpoint detection and response (EDR) systems and other security tools. 

With these integrations and constant data scanning, security practitioners can employ XDR tools to focus on the bigger picture and the larger threats at hand and how to respond to those threats. 

“All of these security tools generate telemetry, but Cisco XDR provides a unified, analytics-driven picture of what is going on,” says Vinu Thomas, COO of Driven Technologies, a cloud-native and cyber security managed service provider helping businesses secure, modernize, and connect their applications, data, and users in a rapidly shifting digital and automated world.  

Cisco XDR integrates the telemetry from all these different fragmented tools. “It’s able to work with SIEM technology, which basically consolidates the logs, but then it’s able to take those alerts and create responses that are actionable and can be automated," explains Thomas.”

Unlike other emerging XDR offerings, Cisco XDR is not limited to its own portfolio of tools but can also unify visibility across multiple control points from disparate vendors. It can work with endpoint, email, next-generation firewall, SIEM, network, and cloud security solutions from a number of vendors.  

“Customers are looking for consolidation opportunities and reduced complexity in their security posture. Since Cisco XDR can integrate with the most telemetry sources of any vendor, we are uniquely positioned to be able to address those concerns,” says Brian Feeney, Vice President Worldwide Security Channel Sales at Cisco. “Rather than adding complexity by bringing in an additional siloed solution, Cisco XDR can leverage the tools already in place, regardless of vendor. We believe we’re providing our partners like Driven with the best solution for them to bring secure outcomes to their customers and build long-term loyalty.”  

Cisco XDR correlates all the telemetry from the integrated solutions to achieve informed and prioritized recommendations, so organizations can act fast to keep the adversary at bay. For Driven Technologies, says Thomas, “that means we can actually stitch everything together. So, when you have a security incident or a potential security incident, Cisco XDR automatically prioritizes what we need to do first and gives us guided remediation steps. We can then use our AI-driven playbooks to automate those remediation steps, even when it involves a non-Cisco security tool.” 

For the Cisco partner community, there are tremendous opportunities on the horizon for you and your business with Cisco XDR. Explore Cisco's recent Partner XDR Virtual Summit on demand for a deep dive into the vision of Cisco XDR, partner discussions, and a product demo, giving you the knowledge and tools you need to take advantage of this new solution. 

To learn more about the innovative Cisco XDR solution and its potential to ensure continuity after a cyberattack, head over to Cisco's digital newsroom to read the latest article focused on Cisco XDR. Cisco is committed to making world-class security available to more organizations, and that's only possible with incredible partners like Driven Technologies.   

Show me more

news analysis

New Kubernetes vulnerability allows privilege escalation in Windows

By Lucian Constantin
Sep 13, 20234 mins
DevSecOpsDevSecOpsDevSecOps
Image
brandpost

Using AI-generated code can lead to business risk

By Taylor Armerding, Security Advocate at Synopsys Software Integrity Group
Sep 13, 20237 mins
Generative AI
Image
news analysis

Severe Azure HDInsight flaws highlight dangers of cross-site scripting

By Lucian Constantin
Sep 13, 20235 mins
Internet SecurityVulnerabilities
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Siddiqua Shaheen, Head of Cyber Governance at Lander & Rogers

Sep 07, 202317 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: IHH Healthcare's Francis Yeow on defining the CISO role

Sep 06, 202310 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: SMRT Corporation's Huang Shao Fei on safeguarding critical infrastructure

Aug 30, 202317 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

What is zero trust security?

Sep 06, 20233 mins
AuthenticationZero TrustNetwork Security
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: IHH Healthcare's Francis Yeow on defining the CISO role

Sep 06, 202310 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

What is inside a hacker’s backpack?

Sep 06, 202333 mins
HackingCybercrime
Image