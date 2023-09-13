Majority of UK would support government breaking international cybersecurity law

More half of the UK population would be supportive of the UK government and its allies breaking international cybersecurity law, under the right circumstances. What\u2019s more, 45% would be supportive of, or engage in, online cybercriminal activity themselves \u2013 again, in certain situations. That\u2019s according to a survey conducted among 1,000 nationally representative UK respondents by Censuswide, on behalf of International Cyber Expo.\n\nThe research found demographic differences in each case. For example, 26% of females claimed they would never support the UK government and its allies breaking international cybersecurity law, compared to 17% of men. Meanwhile, 40% of women asserted they would never be supportive of, or engage in any online cybercriminal activity, compared to 26% of men.\n\nBrits support breaking cybersecurity law to stop war crimes, terrorists, human rights abuse\n\nIn total, 53% of those surveyed said they would support the UK government and its allies in breaking international cybersecurity law to:\n\nIn April, the UK government disclosed rare details about its offensive cyber capabilities to counter state threats, support military operations, and disrupt cybercrime. The National Cyber Force (NCF), a partnership between GCHQ and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), shared the principles under which it conducts cyber operations as part of the UK\u2019s commitment to international stability and security and illustrating how states can act responsibly in cyberspace.\n\nAs for those who admitted they would be supportive of, or engage in, online cybercriminal activity, shared they would do so in the following scenarios:\n\n\u201cWhile it is encouraging that respondents want to see the UK government and its allies take a firm stand against war crimes, terrorism and human rights abuses, it is concerning that such a high percentage support breaking international law or would engage in criminal activities themselves \u2013 particularly among younger people,\u201d said Simon Newman, CEO of the Cyber Resilience Centre for London. \u201cVigilantism is never the answer to deal with these threats, however serious they are and any individual who takes the law into their own hands is likely to face significant consequences.\u201d