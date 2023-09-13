Gigamon’s ‘Precryption’ to block attacks hiding behind encryption

With promises of unprecedented visibility into encrypted traffic across virtual machines (VM) and container workloads, deep observability company Gigamon has launched a new "Precryption" technology.

Gigamon's GigaVUE 6.4 will deploy the Precryption technology to enable IT and security teams to conduct encryption-centric threat detection, investigation, and response across the hybrid cloud infrastructure.

"There's encryption everywhere now, including traffic or lateral movement within all virtualized and containerized environments, which is a good thing because it provides confidentiality for all of our information," said Michael Dickman, chief product officer at Gigamon. "The danger is that attackers can use encryption to hide their own movement and their own attacks, making it look like just another encrypted traffic flow, and that goes undetected."

The new Precryption technology will be delivered as a part of Gigamon's existing licenses and will be charged per usage (eg. Terabytes).

Gigamon's Precryption uses eBPF

The new Precryption technology by Gigamon leverages Linux's Extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technology to insert custom observability programs into the workload networks and bring them back to a centralized location.

eBPF is a flexible technology in the Linux kernel that allows users to write and load custom programs that run within the kernel space. eBPF programs are typically used for network packet filtering, monitoring, and other kernel-level tasks, but their use cases have expanded to various aspects of system observability and control.