Lack of cybersecurity experts in UK government should “send chill” down its spine

A lack of cybersecurity experts in UK government should be of significant concern, according to a new report from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Pay constraints mean that government departments are unable to fully compete with the private sector in hard-to-recruit roles with shortages of cybersecurity experts, whose skills command a premium, a particular problem.\n\nHowever, some digital skills shortages are self-inflicted through counter-productive staffing cuts against the backdrop of a struggle to recruit and retain the necessary skilled people in the civil service\u2019s digital workforce, the report claimed.\n\nCybersecurity experts are difficult to recruit, demand a premium\n\nThere is a major digital skills shortage in the UK and skilled digital professionals command a premium in the market, making it hard for departments to recruit, the Digital transformation in government: Addressing the barriers to efficiency report read. Government estimates that the number of digital, data, and technology professionals in the civil service is around 4.5%, less than half the number it needs when compared to an equivalent industry average of between 8% and 12%, and so the number will need to double. \u201cDepartments are facing particular shortages in roles such as data architects and cybersecurity experts, which are difficult to recruit and where the skills command a premium in the market.\u201d\n\nDespite the importance of digital to a modern civil service, the requirement for senior generalist leaders to have a better understanding of digital business has not formalised, the PAC\u2019s report claimed. The PAC recommended that digital responsibilities, such as improving digital services and addressing the highest risk legacy systems, should be included in letters of appointment at the most senior levels in all departments.\n\nDigital must not be treated as a sideline issue\n\nOne of the hallmarks of the digital revolution has been rapid and accelerating change, commented Dame Meg Hillier MP, chair of the PAC. \u201cOur inquiry has found that Whitehall\u2019s digital services, far from transforming at the pace required, are capable of only piecemeal and incremental change. Departments\u2019 future-proofing abilities are hobbled by staff shortages, and a lack of support, accountability and focus from the top. In particular, a lack of cybersecurity experts should send a chill down the government\u2019s spine.\u201d\n\nThe government talks of its ambitions for digital transformation and efficiency, while actively cutting the very roles which could help achieve them, she added. \u201cOur inquiry leaves us unconvinced that these aims will be achieved in the face of competing pressures and priorities.\u201d Digital must not be treated merely as a sideline but must sit right at the heart of how government thinks about delivery. \u201cWithout swift and substantial modernisation, opportunities to improve services for the public will continue to be lost.\u201d