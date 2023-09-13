Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeCareersLack of cybersecurity experts in UK government should “send chill” down its spine
mhill
by Michael Hill
UK Editor

Lack of cybersecurity experts in UK government should “send chill” down its spine

News
Sep 13, 20233 mins
CareersGovernment

Public Accounts Committee report claims some skills shortages are self-inflicted through counter-productive staffing cuts.

Manager women working at hiring application discussing curriculum vitae with remote recruiter during online videocall meeting conference in startup office. Teleconference call on computer screen
Credit: DC Studio / Shutterstock

A lack of cybersecurity experts in UK government should be of significant concern, according to a new report from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Pay constraints mean that government departments are unable to fully compete with the private sector in hard-to-recruit roles with shortages of cybersecurity experts, whose skills command a premium, a particular problem.

However, some digital skills shortages are self-inflicted through counter-productive staffing cuts against the backdrop of a struggle to recruit and retain the necessary skilled people in the civil service's digital workforce, the report claimed.

Cybersecurity experts are difficult to recruit, demand a premium

There is a major digital skills shortage in the UK and skilled digital professionals command a premium in the market, making it hard for departments to recruit, the Digital transformation in government: Addressing the barriers to efficiency report read. Government estimates that the number of digital, data, and technology professionals in the civil service is around 4.5%, less than half the number it needs when compared to an equivalent industry average of between 8% and 12%, and so the number will need to double. "Departments are facing particular shortages in roles such as data architects and cybersecurity experts, which are difficult to recruit and where the skills command a premium in the market."

Despite the importance of digital to a modern civil service, the requirement for senior generalist leaders to have a better understanding of digital business has not formalised, the PAC's report claimed. The PAC recommended that digital responsibilities, such as improving digital services and addressing the highest risk legacy systems, should be included in letters of appointment at the most senior levels in all departments.

Digital must not be treated as a sideline issue

One of the hallmarks of the digital revolution has been rapid and accelerating change, commented Dame Meg Hillier MP, chair of the PAC. "Our inquiry has found that Whitehall's digital services, far from transforming at the pace required, are capable of only piecemeal and incremental change. Departments' future-proofing abilities are hobbled by staff shortages, and a lack of support, accountability and focus from the top. In particular, a lack of cybersecurity experts should send a chill down the government's spine."

The government talks of its ambitions for digital transformation and efficiency, while actively cutting the very roles which could help achieve them, she added. "Our inquiry leaves us unconvinced that these aims will be achieved in the face of competing pressures and priorities." Digital must not be treated merely as a sideline but must sit right at the heart of how government thinks about delivery. "Without swift and substantial modernisation, opportunities to improve services for the public will continue to be lost."

mhill
by Michael Hill
UK Editor

Michael Hill is the UK editor of CSO Online. He has spent the past 8 years covering various aspects of the cybersecurity industry, with particular interest in the ever-evolving role of the human-related elements of information security. A keen storyteller with a passion for the publishing process, he enjoys working creatively to produce media that has the biggest possible impact on the audience.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Lack of cybersecurity experts in UK government should “send chill” down its spine

By Michael Hill
Sep 13, 20233 mins
GovernmentCareers
Image
news

New Sentra tool to help classify sensitive enterprise data using LLMs

By Shweta Sharma
Sep 12, 20233 mins
Generative AIData and Information Security
Image
feature

Security and privacy laws, regulations, and compliance: The complete guide

By CSO Staff
Sep 12, 202349 mins
RegulationComplianceSecurity
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Siddiqua Shaheen, Head of Cyber Governance at Lander & Rogers

Sep 07, 202317 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: IHH Healthcare's Francis Yeow on defining the CISO role

Sep 06, 202310 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: SMRT Corporation's Huang Shao Fei on safeguarding critical infrastructure

Aug 30, 202317 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

What is zero trust security?

Sep 06, 20233 mins
AuthenticationZero TrustNetwork Security
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: IHH Healthcare's Francis Yeow on defining the CISO role

Sep 06, 202310 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

What is inside a hacker’s backpack?

Sep 06, 202333 mins
HackingCybercrime
Image