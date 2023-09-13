UK NCSC, ICO sign cybersecurity Memorandum of Understanding

The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) have signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sets out how both organisations will cooperate on cybersecurity and digital resilience. This includes cooperation on the development of cybersecurity standards and guidance as well as influencing improvements in the cybersecurity of organisations regulated by the ICO. It also covers information sharing, deconfliction between the NCSC and the Commissioner in relation to incident management, and how the NCSC will support the ICO's own cybersecurity.

The MoU was signed by NCSC chief executive, Lindy Cameron, and the Information Commissioner, John Edwards. "This new MoU with the Information Commissioner builds on our existing relationship and will boost the UK's digital security," said Cameron. "It provides us with a platform and mechanism to improve cybersecurity standards across the board while respecting each other's remits."

The ICO already works closely with the NCSC to offer the right tools, advice, and support to businesses and organisations on how to improve their cybersecurity and stay secure. The MoU reaffirms commitments to improve the UK's cyber resilience, so people's information is kept safe online from cyberattacks, added Edwards.

Development of cybersecurity standards and guidance

An important component of the NCSC's standards and guidance is the Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF). "Should the Commissioner wish to use the CAF, NCSC will provide advice on how the CAF is intended to be used and technical support about its application. The Commissioner will provide feedback on its experience of using the CAF to inform its future development," read the MoU. Where appropriate and practicable, the NCSC will consult with the Commissioner about possible changes to the CAF, provide advance notice of new versions of the CAF to the Commissioner, and discuss in advance public NCSC communications on CAF changes, it added.

The NCSC and ICO will also work together to enhance international cybersecurity guidance and encourage its adoption, the MoU stated. "The NCSC seeks to influence the development of international standards and guidance on cybersecurity in a manner that supports its work with regulators in the UK. Similarly, the Commissioner contributes to international standards and guidance through working with a range of regulatory partners across jurisdictions with the purpose of further international cooperation, including in relation to cybersecurity," the document read. The Commissioner and the NCSC will inform each other about international developments and opportunities that would support their respective abilities to achieve these outcomes.

Encouraging good cybersecurity practice, continuous improvement in organisations

The Commissioner will encourage good practice and continuous improvement in cybersecurity amongst the organisations it regulates, promoting the application and use of the NCSC's technical standards and guidance, NCSC accredited training courses, and assurance providers to mitigate cyber risks within organisations, the MoU said. "The Commissioner will continue to take into account how proactive an organisation is on cybersecurity matters and will recognise and encourage appropriate engagement with the NCSC on cybersecurity matters, including the response to cyber incidents."