10 principles to ensure strong cybersecurity in agile development

Today's hyper-competitive business environment requires organizations to move fast and stay innovative. As a result, 80% or more organizations have adopted an agile development approach. Unfortunately, this higher development velocity introduces several opportunities for exploitation by cyber criminals, especially if the software lifecycle processes are not secured.

So, how can organizations make agile development practices more security-enabled? Here are 10 principles that the ISF recommends:

Define roles and responsibilities

Senior leaders responsible for directing agile projects must clearly define the roles and responsibilities of security activities. This includes establishing formal and informal lines of reporting, as well as project management actions such as escalation protocols, mandatory meetings, and reporting project status to security teams. This will help embed security into agile application development while fostering commitment, accountability and a constructive relationship between business IT and security reps.

Invest in skills and training

Security is a team sport. Every developer needs to play their part in ensuring that code is free of security loopholes. Developers often lack the knowledge and understanding of security issues and they tend to prioritize software delivery over security matters. To empower developers, organizations must invest resources towards coaching, mentoring, and upskilling. This includes a combination of security training and awareness sessions, mentoring from senior developers, specialized agile security training events, and access to freely available resources such as OWASP, CWE, BSIMM (Building Security In Maturity Model), SAFECode, and CERT.

Apply an information risk-management process

It’s less costly and more efficient to bake security in from the start, rather than trying to add it after the cake comes out of the oven. Leadership must establish processes that help manage information risk throughout the entire development lifecycle.

This includes agreeing on high-level application architecture from a security perspective, identifying a list of "security-critical" applications and features, performing a business impact assessment, conducting information risk and vulnerability assessments at early stages, and a process for reporting newly identified risks. Leadership should provide guidance on who owns information risk, define the process for reviewing risk, and determine how risk management decisions are made.