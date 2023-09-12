New Sentra tool to help classify sensitive enterprise data using LLMs

Classifying sensitive unstructured data like source codes or employee contracts will now be possible with the help of Sentra\u2019s classification engine, which will now utilize large language models (LLM).\u00a0\u00a0\n\nCloud data security provider, Sentra, has announced that LLMs are now built directly into its data security platform and classification engine to help enterprise customers reduce the data attack surface.\n\n\u201cWhen properly leveraged, LLM has great potential to better classify unstructured data (such as paragraphs of text, and someday even images) than traditional pattern-matching techniques,\u201d said Ken Buckler, research analyst at Enterprise Management Associates Inc. \n\nSentra\u2019s data classification engine has traditionally used regular expressions, list classifiers, and validation functions, according to Ron Reiter, co-founder, and chief technology officer of Sentra.\n\nLLM adds context\n\nThe use of LLMs has added additional contexts to the process of classification, effecting an efficient tool for the classification of unstructured enterprise data, Sentra said.\n\n\u201cThere are two additional contexts which the product now supports while classifying customer data \u2014 full (document level) classification and better entity recognition,\u201d Reiter said. \u201cDocument-level classification enables Sentra to decide on the high-level type of document. For example, whether the document is a legal contract, a payslip, or a technical documentation.\u201d\n\nAdding LLMs has allowed entity recognition on unstructured text, such as identifying a person\u2019s name by understanding the surrounding text, Reiter added.\n\nUnderstanding the business context of unstructured customer data, the company said, will also enable enterprises to better align with compliance benchmarks, including GDPR, CCPA, and HIPPA.\n\nUsing LLMs still in gray\n\nDespite the jump in enterprise adoption, LLMs continue to suffer from criticism. Sentra\u2019s new LLM-powered scanning of data assets and analysis of metadata, like file names, schemas, and tags leave much open for discussion.\n\n\u201cWhen properly leveraged, LLM has great potential to better classify unstructured data [such as paragraphs of text, and someday even images] than traditional pattern-matching techniques,\u201d Buckler said.\n\nHowever, \u201cas with any technology, we must ensure that the solutions implemented to secure data do not in turn result in additional attack vectors to access that data,\u201d he said. Sensitive internal assets should never leave the enterprise boundaries during classification as this would expose the data to unnecessary risk of disclosure to third parties, he added.