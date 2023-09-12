Code Intelligence unveils new LLM-powered software security testing solution

Security testing firm Code Intelligence has announced the release of CI Spark, a new large language model (LLM) powered solution for software security testing. CI Spark makes use of LLMs to automatically identify attack surfaces and to suggest test code, leveraging generative AI's code analysis and generation capabilities to automate the generation of fuzz tests, which are central to AI-powered white-box testing, according to Code Intelligence.

CI Spark was first tested as part of a collaboration with Google's OSS-Fuzz, a project that aims to continuously ensure the security of open-source projects through continuous fuzz testing.

Cybersecurity impact of emerging generative AI, LLMs

The rapid emergence of generative AI and LLMs has been one of the biggest stories of the year, with the potential impact of generative AI chatbots and LLMs on cybersecurity a key area of discussion. These new technologies have generated a lot of chatter about the security risks they could introduce - from concerns about sharing sensitive business information with advanced self-learning algorithms to malicious actors using them to significantly enhance attacks.

However, generative AI chatbots/LLMs can also enhance cybersecurity for businesses in multiple ways, giving security teams a much-needed boost in the fight against cybercriminal activity. As a result, many security vendors have been incorporating the technology to improve the effectiveness and capabilities of their offerings.

Today, the UK's House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee opens its inquiry into LLMs with evidence from leading figures in the AI sector including Ian Hogarth, chair of the government's AI Foundation Model Taskforce. The Committee will assess LLMs and what needs to happen over the next three years to ensure the UK can respond to the opportunities and risks they introduce.

Solution automates generation of fuzz tests in JavaScript/TypeScript, Java, C/C++

Feedback-based fuzzing - a testing approach that leverages genetic algorithms to iteratively improve test cases based on code coverage as a guiding metric - is one of the main technologies behind AI-powered white-box testing, Code Intelligence wrote in a blog post. However, this requires human expertise to identify entry points and manually develop a test. So, developing a sufficient suite of tests can often take days or weeks, according to the company. The manual effort involved presents a non-trivial barrier to broad adoption of AI-enhanced white-box testing.