Code Intelligence unveils new LLM-powered software security testing solution

Security testing firm Code Intelligence has announced the release of CI Spark, a new large language model (LLM) powered solution for software security testing. CI Spark makes use of LLMs to automatically identify attack surfaces and to suggest test code, leveraging generative AI\u2019s code analysis and generation capabilities to automate the generation of fuzz tests, which are central to AI-powered white-box testing, according to Code Intelligence.\n\nCI Spark was first tested as part of a collaboration with Google\u2019s OSS-Fuzz, a project that aims to continuously ensure the security of open-source projects through continuous fuzz testing.\n\nCybersecurity impact of emerging generative AI, LLMs\n\nThe rapid emergence of generative AI and LLMs has been one of the biggest stories of the year, with the potential impact of generative AI chatbots and LLMs on cybersecurity a key area of discussion. These new technologies have generated a lot of chatter about the security risks they could introduce \u2013 from concerns about sharing sensitive business information with advanced self-learning algorithms to malicious actors using them to significantly enhance attacks.\n\nHowever, generative AI chatbots\/LLMs can also enhance cybersecurity for businesses in multiple ways, giving security teams a much-needed boost in the fight against cybercriminal activity. As a result, many security vendors have been incorporating the technology to improve the effectiveness and capabilities of their offerings.\n\nToday, the UK\u2019s House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee opens its inquiry into LLMs with evidence from leading figures in the AI sector including Ian Hogarth, chair of the government\u2019s AI Foundation Model Taskforce. The Committee will assess LLMs and what needs to happen over the next three years to ensure the UK can respond to the opportunities and risks they introduce.\n\nSolution automates generation of fuzz tests in JavaScript\/TypeScript, Java, C\/C++\n\nFeedback-based fuzzing \u2013 a testing approach that leverages genetic algorithms to iteratively improve test cases based on code coverage as a guiding metric \u2013 is one of the main technologies behind AI-powered white-box testing, Code Intelligence wrote in a blog post. However, this requires human expertise to identify entry points and manually develop a test. So, developing a sufficient suite of tests can often take days or weeks, according to the company. The manual effort involved presents a non-trivial barrier to broad adoption of AI-enhanced white-box testing.\n\nCI Spark leverages generative AI\u2019s code analysis and generation capabilities to automate the generation of fuzz tests in JavaScript\/TypeScript, Java, and C\/C++, Code Intelligence said. \u201cWe have created an extensive set of prompts that guide LLMs to identify security-critical functions and generate high-quality fuzz tests. The prompts give instructions on how to generate tests that optimally make use of our underlying fuzzing engines,\u201d the company stated.\n\nThey also provide the insights necessary for CI Spark to create tests that achieve maximum code coverage, while CI Spark also offers an interactive mode that allows users to quickly interact with it to correct any false positives that slip through and improve the quality of the generated tests.\n\nAccording to Code Intelligence, CI Spark can:\n\nThe results from using CI Spark are encouraging and demonstrate the potential of leveraging generative AI, Code Intelligence said. However, the company is still working on improvements. The next items on the firm\u2019s road map include a plug-and-play system for different LLMs, model fine-tuning for better results, automatic validation of fuzz tests, static analysis for candidate selections, identification of inadequately tested APIs, and multi-language support.