The global cybersecurity skills shortage: Still crazy after all these years

I\u2019ve been researching and writing about the global cybersecurity skills shortage since the early 2000s. Perhaps the world viewed me as \u201cchicken little,\u201d but I saw back then that there were more jobs than people, and many employed security pros were lacking advanced and increasingly necessary skill sets. Since we all depend on a skilled cybersecurity professional workforce to protect our data, I thought then it was worth sounding the alarm bells.\n\nFast forward to today, and as Yogi Berra once said, \u201cit\u2019s deja-vu all over again.\u201d New research from the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) and the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) indicates no end in sight. This year, 71% of security pros say their organization has been impacted by the global cybersecurity skills shortage \u2013 up from 57% in 2021. What type of impact? Of those reporting that their organization has been impacted:\n\nCybersecurity skills shortage getting worse\n\nThe research clearly indicates that we are far from addressing the cybersecurity skills shortage in any meaningful way despite years of people like me pointing out that the sky was falling. Alarmingly, we don\u2019t even seem to be making any progress \u2013 54% of cybersecurity professionals surveyed say that the skills shortage has gotten worse over the past two years while 41% claim it is about the same. Alas, only 5% believe it has improved.\n\nIt may be an obvious point, but CISOs can\u2019t hire their way out of this situation. What can be done? Security professionals have some suggestions for their organizations that I\u2019ll cover later. Meanwhile, the entire ESG\/ISSA research report, The Life and Times of Cybersecurity Professionals v6, is available as a free ebook. Beyond the cybersecurity skills shortage, it covers cybersecurity professional career development, job satisfaction, and CISO performance and leadership.