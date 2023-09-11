North Korean hackers are targeting security researchers: Google

A campaign by government-backed actors in North Korea is believed to be using zero-day exploits to target security researchers working on vulnerability research and development.

Google's threat analysis group (TAG) said it has been tracking the campaign since January 2021 and has found a zero-day exploit being used recently in the campaign.

"TAG is aware of at least one actively exploited 0-day being used to target security researchers in the past several weeks," said the threat-hunting arm of Google. "The vulnerability has been reported to the affected vendor and is in the process of being patched."

TAG has released an early notification to warn security researchers of its initial findings and says that it continues to analyze the DPRK-backed campaign.

The campaign targets security researchers

North Korean threat actors used media sites like X (formerly Twitter) to build rapport with their targets, according to TAG.

"In one case, they carried on a months-long conversation, attempting to collaborate with a security researcher on topics of mutual interest," TAG said. "After initial contact via X, they moved to an encrypted messaging app such as Signal, WhatsApp or Wire."