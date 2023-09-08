Orca’s new LLM tool to help detect Log4j-like exploits

To help enterprise users dig up hidden cloud misconfigurations so as to avoid log4j-like catastrophic vulnerabilities, Orca Security has introduced a new cloud asset search option on its cloud security platform backed by large language models.\n\nThe new feature, which borrows capabilities from Orca\u2019s existing Azure andOpenAI integration and combines it with Elasticsearch and other in-house AI technology, will enable users to ask natural language questions like \u201cDo I have any public facing Log4j vulnerability?\u201d or \u201cDo I have any unencrypted databases exposed to the internet?\u201d\n\n\u201cOrca\u2019s AI-driven search now allows users of any skill level to perform searches in their cloud environment and allows advanced users to craft complex and granular queries much faster than any human can,\u201d said Gil Geron, chief executive officer and co-founder of Orca Security.\n\nThe AI-driven search capabilities are currently available to Orca customers by feature request without any additional cost. It will soon be made generally available through the Orca cloud security platform.\n\nExisting tools have tech-heavy asks\n\nExisting tools, according to Geron, perform cloud asset searches through coding in a query language, or using a query builder, which requires a specific skill set.\n\n\u201cThese methods often require users to read lengthy documentation or receive training in order to create accurate and granular searches,\u201d Geron said. \u201cThe more difficult it is to create search queries, the more chance there is that they aren\u2019t configured properly, resulting in low-quality data.\u201d\n\nThis means that cloud search is only available to skilled users, making other less technical users such as compliance and risk governance teams dependent on these users, leading to teams underutilizing cloud search and making uninformed decisions.\n\nNew capability streamlines cloud asset discovery\n\nCloud environments house a collection of business-critical assets including virtual machines, databases, storage instances, containers, networking components, applications, etc. It is important to have a simple yet scalable cloud asset discovery tool that can identify, categorize, and map all digital assets.\n\nOrca\u2019s agentless, AI-driven search is designed to identify and respond to zero-day risks, optimizing cloud assets, and understanding exposure to threats to facilitate data-driven decisions.\n\n\u201cOrca has made strong efforts in providing a platform simplifying cloud security, so it makes sense that they address the visibility need for security teams to scale to support rapidly scaling cloud-native development,\u201d said Melinda Marks, analyst at ESG Global. \u201cApplying generative AI is also helpful to make it easier for security teams or those responsible for security (including developers, DevOps, site reliability engineers) to easily make queries that can generate the information they need to speed remediation.\u201d \n\nOrca also claims 100% visibility for asset discovery delivered through its patented SideScanning technology, which combined with the new AI-driven search, is expected to affect a complete cloud asset protection.