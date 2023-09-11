Why executives should never be exempted from cybersecurity policy

When I see organizations enforce solid cybersecurity policies for all employees and then turn around and make exceptions for their elite -- executives -- I cringe and scratch my head. My mother used to use "do as I say, not as I do" tactics on me during my teen years. It didn't hold water then, and it still doesn't more than 50 years later.

Now, I must admit, I come with a healthy bias when it comes to executive exemptions as I hail from the school of leading by example. As if CISOs and their teams didn't find their plates full enough already, without having to deal with C-suite denizens blithely flouting the rules and setting a very poor example indeed.

I caught up with Jon Taylor, director of security for Versa Networks, who encapsulated the issue with utter simplicity -- for companies governed by a board (public or private), using the tools available, the need for compliance allows no space for exceptions.

"These kinds of regulations and guidelines apply risk ratings to the CxO as an individual who personifies the name and face of their organization," Taylor says. "It's important to show the CxO that if they were to be the center of an incident exactly what data would be in danger, how the company would be impacted, and how they themselves personally could be impacted."

Convincing the C-suite they don't need exemptions

For privately held companies it "becomes more of an education for the C-suite," Taylor says. "They need to understand just how easy it is to target them as individuals and the cost that can bring to their organization when they are compromised."

Projecting a similar view was Corey Nachreiner, CSO of Watchguard, who also advocates for the importance of leading by example and from the front. He notes, for "educating the C-suite that a good cybersecurity program and culture is only successful when it comes from and is fully supported by the top leadership. CSO/CISOs should not accept a position as the head of security unless they know they have the full support of their board and executive peers."