Proofpoint unveils new features to break cyberattack chain

Cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint has announced several new features and capabilities in its security solutions to help thwart threats across the most critical stages of the cyberattack kill chain. The new capabilities, announced at Proofpoint Protect 2023, span the company\u2019s Aegis Threat Protection, Identity Threat Defense, and Sigma Information Protection platforms. They are built to help businesses address threats including business email compromise (BEC), ransomware, and data exfiltration, Proofpoint said in a press release.\n\nThe solutions use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to equip security practitioners with visibility, flexibility, and depth to detect and disrupt adversaries across their organizations\u2019 attack surfaces, according to Proofpoint.\n\nThe cyberattack\/cyber kill chain\n\nThe cyberattack chain is a way to understand the sequence of events involved in an external attack on an organization\u2019s IT environment. It can help IT security teams put strategies and technologies in place to stop or contain attacks at various stages. The cyberattack chain is often referred to as the cyber kill chain \u2013 a concept model first developed by Lockheed Martin to break down the structure of a cyberattack. It identifies what adversaries must complete to achieve their objective over identifiable stages, breaking down an external cyberattack into seven distinct steps to hep enrich defenders\u2019 knowledge of an attacker\u2019s tactics, techniques, and procedures.\n\nThe seven steps outlined in Lockheed Martin\u2019s cyber kill chain are:\n\nAegis platform enhanced with LLM-powered BEC attack detection, visibility features\n\nProofpoint\u2019s Aegis Platform is designed to disarm attacks such as BEC, ransomware, weaponized URLs, and multifactor authentication (MFA) bypass for credential phishing. New enhancements and features in Aegis include:\n\nUnified data reveals ransomware, data exfiltration attack paths\n\nProofpoint\u2019s new Attack Path Risk feature brings together data across the attack chain between Proofpoint\u2019s Aegis and Identity Threat Defense platforms, the firm said. This will help security practitioners better understand the number of attack paths for ransomware and data exfiltration should an employee\u2019s identity be compromised for privileged identity abuse and lateral movement. Available in Q4 within Proofpoint\u2019s TAP dashboard, organizations that add Proofpoint\u2019s Identity Threat Defense to their Proofpoint Aegis implementation can empower their analysts to swiftly prioritize remediation and adaptive controls, according to the company.\n\nNew misdirected email features, generative AI user interface\n\nProofpoint\u2019s Sigma Information Protection merges content classification, threat telemetry, and user behavior across channels in a cloud-native interface to help prevent data loss and insider threats, the vendor said. Leveraging behavior anomaly detection ML for content scanning, Proofpoint\u2019s new Misdirected Email solution, available in Q4, prevents users from accidentally sending emails and files to the wrong recipient, which could potentially lead to a data loss incident, Proofpoint said.\n\nAlso new for Sigma is Proofpoint Security Assistant, a generative AI user interface which allows analysts to ask natural language questions and receive actionable insights\/recommendations based combined data points across Proofpoint\u2019s platforms, the company said. Available in Q4, analysts can pose questions such as \u201cshow me John Doe\u2019s exfiltration attempts and recommend which DLP controls we should add,\u201d according to Proofpoint. Over time, Proofpoint\u2019s generative AI-based interface will be expanded to the Aegis and Identity Threat Defense platforms, enabling security practitioners to ask it queries such as \u201cshow me the leading very attacked people who have the most attack paths that would result in a ransomware-based data exfiltration.\u201d