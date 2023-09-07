Emerging cyber threats in 2023 from AI to quantum to data poisoning

Companies using Microsoft Teams got news earlier in the summer of 2023 that a Russian hacker group was using the platform to launch phishing attacks, putting a new spin on a long-known attack strategy. According to Microsoft Threat Intelligence, the hackers, identified as Midnight Blizzard, used Microsoft 365 tenants owned by small businesses compromised in previous attacks to host and launch new social engineering attacks.\n\nThreats evolve constantly as hackers and grifters gain access to new technologies or come up with new ways to exploit old vulnerabilities. \u201cIt\u2019s a cat and mouse game,\u201d says Mark Ruchie, CISO of security firm Entrust.\n\nPhishing remains the most common attack, with the 2023 Comcast Business Cybersecurity Threat Report finding that nine out of 10 attempts to breach its customers\u2019 networks started with a phish.\n\nThe volume and velocity of attacks have increased, as have the costs incurred by victims, with the 2022 Official Cybercrimes Report from Cybersecurity Ventures estimating that the cost of cybercrime will jump from $3 trillion in 2015 to a projected $10.5 trillion in 2025.\n\nAt the same time, security leaders say they see new takes on standard attack methods \u2014 such as the attacks launched by Midnight Blizzard (which has also been identified by the names APT29, Cozy Bear and NOBELIUM) \u2014 as well as novel attack strategies. Data poisoning, SEO poisoning and AI-enabled threat actors are among the emerging threats facing CISOs today.\n\n\u201cThe moment you agree to be a CISO, you agree to get into a race you never win completely, and there are constantly evolving things that you have to have on your screen,\u201d says Andreas Wuchner, field CISO for security company Panaseer and a member of the company\u2019s advisory board.\n\nAI- and generative AI-enabled attacks\n\nSome of the most notable emerging threats stem from the rapid maturing and proliferation of artificial intelligence, experts say. Security officials have witnessed hackers adopt AI at a pace that rivals \u2014 and sometimes surpasses \u2014 that of enterprise technology teams.\n\nThe potential of AI-enabled attacks wasn\u2019t unexpected. According to a 2019 Forrester Research report, 80% of cybersecurity decision-makers expected AI to increase the scale and speed of attacks and 66% expected AI \u201cto conduct attacks that no human could conceive of.\u201d\n\nThe report further stated that \u201cthese attacks will be stealthy and unpredictable in a way that enables them to evade traditional security approaches that rely on rules and signatures and only reference historical attacks.\u201d\n\nThat\u2019s happening now, some experts say.\n\n\u201cAI-enabled cyberattacks are already a threat that organizations are unable to cope with. This security threat will only grow as we witness new advances in AI methodology, and as AI expertise becomes more widely available,\u201d assert the authors of a December 2022 report from the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency in conjunction with the Helsinki-headquartered cybersecurity company WithSecure.\n\nAccording to that report, hackers are using AI to analyze attack strategies, thereby enhancing their likelihood of success. Hackers are also using AI to heighten the speed, scale and scope of their activities.\n\nCybersecurity leaders point to additional emerging threats posed by AI \u2014 and more specifically generative AI. First up is the hackers\u2019 use of gen AI to develop malware. There\u2019s also their use of it to create more phishing and smishing messages with content that accurately mimics the language, tone, and design of legitimate emails.\n\nThat eliminates the awkward diction or sloppy graphics that often help identify them as malicious messages. As Ruchie says, \u201cThe phishing emails today are getting more savvy, but generative AI is sure to ramp that up to a level not seen before.\u201d\n\nKayne McGladrey, field CISO at Hyperproof, has seen the evidence. He worked with one organization whose executives received a contract for review and signature. \u201cNearly everything looked right,\u201d McGladrey says. The only noticeable mistake was a minor error in the company\u2019s name, which the chief counsel caught.\n\nBut Gen AI isn\u2019t just boosting the hackers\u2019 speed and sophistication, it\u2019s also expanding their reach, McGladrey says. Hackers can now use gen AI to create phishing campaigns with believable text in nearly any language, including those that have seen fewer attack attempts to date because the language is hard to learn or rarely spoken by non-native speakers.\n\n\u201cIf nothing else, generative AI does a great job at translating content, so countries that haven\u2019t experienced many phishing attempts so far may soon see more,\u201d McGladrey adds.\n\nOthers warn that other AI-enabled threats are on the horizon, saying they expect hackers will use deepfakes to mimic individuals \u2014 such as high-profile executives and civic leaders (whose voices and images are widely and publicly available for which to train AI models).\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s definitely something we\u2019re keeping an eye on, but already the possibilities are pretty clear. The technology is getting better and better, making it harder to discern what\u2019s real,\u201d says Ryan Bell, threat intelligence manager at cyber insurance provider Corvus, citing the use of deepfake images of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pass along disinformation as evidence of the technology\u2019s use for nefarious purposes.\n\nMoreover, the Finnish report offered a dire assessment of what\u2019s ahead: \u201cIn the near future, fast-paced AI advances will enhance and create a larger range of attack techniques through automation, stealth, social engineering, or information gathering. Therefore, we predict that AI-enabled attacks will become more widespread among less skilled attackers in the next five years. As conventional cyberattacks will become obsolete, AI technologies, skills and tools will become more available and affordable, incentivizing attackers to make use of AI-enabled cyberattacks.\u201d\n\nHijacking enterprise AI\n\nOn a related note, some security experts say hackers could use an organization\u2019s own chatbots against them.\n\nAs is the case with more conventional attack scenarios, attackers could try to hack into the chatbot systems to steal any data within those systems or to use them to access other systems that hold greater value to the bad actors.\n\nThat, of course, is not particularly novel. What is, though, is the potential for hackers to repurpose compromised chatbots and then use them as conduits to spread malware or perhaps interact with others \u2014 customers, employees, or other systems \u2014 in nefarious ways, says Matt Landers, a security engineer with security firm OccamSec.\n\nSimilar warnings recently came from Voyager18, the cyber risk research team, and security software company Vulcan. These researchers published a June 2023 advisory detailing how hackers could use generative AI, including ChatGTP, to spread malicious packages into developers\u2019 environments.\n\nWuchnersays the new threats posed by AI don\u2019t end there. He says organizations could find that errors, vulnerabilities, and malicious code could enter the enterprise as more workers \u2014 particularly workers outside IT \u2014 use gen AI to write code so they can quickly deploy it for use.\n\n\u201cAll the studies show how easy it is to create scripts with AI, but trusting these technologies is bringing things into the organization that no one ever thought about,\u201d Wuchner adds.\n\nQuantum computing\n\nThe United States passed the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act in December 2022, codifying into law a measure aimed at securing federal government systems and data against the quantum-enabled cyberattacks that many expect will happen as quantum computing matures.\n\nSeveral months later, in June 2023, the European Policy Centre urged similar action, calling on European officials to prepare for the advent of quantum cyberattacks \u2014 an anticipated event dubbed Q-Day.\n\nAccording to experts, work on quantum computing could advance enough in the next five to 10 years to reach the point where it has the capability of breaking today\u2019s existing cryptographic algorithms \u2014 a capability that could make all digital information protected by current encryption protocols vulnerable to cyberattacks.\n\n\u201cWe know quantum computing will hit us in three to 10 years, but no one really knows what the full impact will be yet,\u201d Ruchie says. Worse still, he says bad actors could use quantum computing or quantum computing paired with AI to \u201cspin out new threats.\u201d\n\nData and SEO poisoning\n\nAnother threat that has emerged is data poisoning, says Rony Thakur, collegiate associate professor at the University of Maryland Global Campus\u2019 School of Cybersecurity and IT.\n\nWith data poisoning, attackers tamper or corrupt the data used to train machine learning and deep-learning models. They can do so using a variety of techniques. Sometimes also called model poisoning, this attack aims to affect the accuracy of the AI\u2019s decision-making and outputs.\n\nAs Thakur summarizes: \u201cYou can manipulate algorithms by poisoning the data.\u201d\n\nHe notes that both insider and external bad actors are capable of data poisoning. Moreover, he says many organizations lack the skills to detect such a sophisticated attack. Although organizations have yet to see or report such attacks at any scale, researchers have explored and demonstrated that hackers could, in fact, be capable of such attacks.\n\nOthers cite an additional \u201cpoisoning\u201d threat: search engine optimization (SEO) poisoning, which most commonly involves the manipulation of search engine rankings to redirect users to malicious websites that will install malware on their devices. Info-Tech Research Group called out the SEO poisoning threat in its June 2023 Threat Landscape Briefing, calling it a growing threat.\n\nPreparing for what\u2019s next\n\nA majority of CISOs are anticipating a changing threat landscape: 58% of security leaders expect a different set of cyber risks in the upcoming five years, according to a poll taken by search firm Heidrick & Struggles for its 2023 Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Survey.\n\nCISOs list AI and machine learning as the top themes in most significant cyber risks, with 46% saying as much. CISOs also list geopolitical, attacks, threats, cloud, quantum, and supply chain as other top cyber risk themes.\n\nAuthors of the Heidrick & Struggles survey noted that respondents offered some thoughts on the topic. For example, one wrote that there will be \u201ca continued arms race for automation.\u201d Another wrote, \u201cAs attackers increase [the] attack cycle, respondents must move faster.\u201d A third shared that \u201cCyber threats [will be] at machine speed, whereas defenses will be at human speed.\u201d\n\nThe authors added, \u201cOthers expressed similar concerns, that skills will not scale from old to new. Still others had more existential fears, citing the \u2018dramatic erosion in our ability to discern truth from fiction.\u2019\u201d\n\nSecurity leaders say the best way to prepare for evolving threats and any new ones that might emerge is to follow established best practices while also layering in new technologies and strategies to strengthen defenses and create proactive elements into enterprise security.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s taking the fundamentals and applying new techniques where you can to advance [your security posture] and create a defense in depth so you can get to that next level, so you can get to a point where you could detect anything novel,\u201d says Norman Kromberg, CISO of security software company NetSPI. \u201cThat approach could give you enough capability to identify that unknown thing.\u201d