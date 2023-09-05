Expect SQL Server failures as Microsoft disables old TLS in Windows

Microsoft has decided to disallow Transport Layer Security (TLS) versions 1.0 and 1.1 in the Windows operating system in a bid to increase the security posture of its customers and encourage modern protocol adoption. The company has warned that the move could impact SQL Servers of enterprises still using the older versions of the TLS.

These TLS versions have long been identified as having security weaknesses and were replaced with two successive upgrades, version 1.2 and 1.3.

"Over the past several years, internet standards and regulatory bodies have deprecated TLS versions 1.0 and 1.1, due to a variety of security issues," Microsoft said in a blog post. "We have been tracking TLS protocol usage for several years and believe TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 usage data are low enough to act."

The company will disable the versions by default in its Windows operating systems, starting with Windows 11 Insider Preview builds in September 2023.

Legacy TLS had security flaws

Since its launch in 1999, TLS 1.0 has been found to have several security weaknesses including POODLE attack vulnerability, weaker cipher suites, lack of forward secrecy, inadequate hash functions, and limited authentications.

A subsequent (1.1) version released in 2006 made some security improvements but failed in broader adoption. Ultimately, they were replaced with TLS 1.2 (2008) and 1.3 (2018) rollouts.