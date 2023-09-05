New research reveals most-attacked, most-vulnerable assets

New research from security company Armis has revealed the riskiest assets introducing threats to global businesses. Armis\u2019 research focused on connected assets with the most attack attempts, weaponized Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs), and high-risk ratings. Based on data from the Armis Asset Intelligence Engine, it found that internet of medical things (IoMT) assets\u2013 connected devices used in medical\/healthcare environments \u2013 are the most susceptible to unpatched, weaponized CVEs, while operational technology (OT) assets are the most attacked.\n\nIoMT assets most susceptible to unpatched, weaponized CVEs\n\nArmis researchers identified a significant number of network-connected assets susceptible to unpatched, weaponized CVEs, listing the highest percentage of devices of each type that had these CVEs between August 2022 and July 2023. Unpatched, these assets introduce significant risks to businesses.\n\nAccording to Armis, the assets most vulnerable to unpatched, weaponized CVEs are:\n\nIt is unsurprising to see medical assets topping the list. In January 2022, Cynerios\u2019s State of IoMT Device Security report found that more than half (53%) of the internet of things (IoT) and IoMT devices used in US healthcare pose critical cybersecurity risks with significant vulnerabilities that could jeopardize patient safety, data confidentiality, or service availability if exploited. In June this year, it was revealed that one-third of the UK\u2019s National Health Service (NHS) Trusts have no method for tracking IoT devices, potentially exposing information and services to significant security risks.\n\nOT assets most targeted by attacks\n\nThe top 10 asset types with the highest number of attack attempts are distributed across IT, OT, IoT, IoMT, internet of personal things (IoPT), and building management system (BMS) assets, Armis found. This demonstrates that attackers prioritize potential access to assets rather than their type, reinforcing the need for security teams to account for all physical and virtual assets as part of their security strategy, the firm said.\n\nThe top 10 device types with the highest number of attack attempts are:\n\nThreat actors intentionally target these assets because they are externally accessible, have an expansive and intricate attack surface, and known weaponized CVEs, said Tom Gol, CTO of research at Armis. \u201cThe potential impact of breaching these assets on businesses and their customers is also a critical factor when it comes to why these have the highest number of attack attempts.\u201d For example, engineering workstations can be connected to all controllers in a factory, imaging workstations will collect private patient data from hospitals, and UPSs can serve as an access point to critical infrastructure entities, making all of these attractive targets for malicious actors, he added.\n\nMany assets have high vulnerability scores, detected threats, unencrypted traffic\n\nArmis also examined asset types with the most common high-risk factors. Physical devices that take a long time to replace \u2013 such as such as servers and programmable logic controllers (PLCs) \u2013 often run end-of-life (EOL) or end-of-support (EOS) operating systems. This makes them particularly high risk, especially as EOS assets are no longer actively supported or patched for vulnerabilities\/security issues by manufacturers, Armis stated.\n\nSome assets, including personal computers, demonstrate SMBv1 usage, a legacy, unencrypted, and complicated protocol with vulnerabilities that were targeted in the infamous WannaCry and NotPetya attacks. Armis found that 74% of organizations today still have at least one asset in their network vulnerable to EternalBlue, an SMBv1 vulnerability. Meanwhile, Armis found that 50% of pneumatic tube systems \u2013 technical equipment in which cylindrical containers are propelled through a complex network of tubes \u2013have an unsafe software update mechanism.