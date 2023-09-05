Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeSecurityDevelopers have security, other generative AI concerns but use it anyway
by Jon Gold
Senior writer

Developers have security, other generative AI concerns but use it anyway

News
Sep 05, 20233 mins
Application SecurityDevSecOpsGenerative AI

A new survey shows widespread awareness among developers of generative AI risks, but adoption for development tasks is increasing.

Wired brain illustration - next step to artificial intelligence
Credit: Shutterstock / Laurent T

A new software developer survey released today shows a broad understanding of the risks involved in using generative AI to support software development projects, but an equally widespread acceptance that the technology has already proved itself as useful. The survey, which was published by GitLab, used the results of 1,001 responses gathered in June 2023. A third of those surveyed were employed in the tech sector directly, with the rest spread across a wide range of business areas, including banking and financial services, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

Customer data protection a key developer concern

Most of those polled said that they had at least one serious concern about the use of generative AI in software development. Seventy-nine percent said that AI tools having access to private information or intellectual property was an issue, largely due to concerns over customer data protection.

"Privacy, security, and intellectual property also emerged as common themes in the obstacles respondents said they have encountered or expect to encounter while implementing AI in the software development lifecycle," the report said. Nine out of ten respondents said that they heavily consider privacy and intellectual property protection when making decisions on whether to use AI tools.

Developers accelerate generative AI adoption

Despite the acknowledged potential downsides, AI is making its way into most development shops, according to the survey. A little less than a quarter of all respondents are already using AI tools for software development, and about two-thirds (64%) said they have plans to adopt it within the next two years. Just 8% said that they have no plans to adopt AI for development, and 1% said they've prohibited its use.

The most common use cases for AI in programming are chatbots for natural language help in documentation, as well as automated test generation, both of which were in use by 41% of survey respondents. Developers are also actively using AI to generate summaries of code changes (39%), track machine learning model experiments (38%) and to suggest and generate code (36%).

This, according to GitLab, suggests that actively generating code is far from the only area where AI can add value. Developers reported spending just 25% of their average workday writing code, so AI's ability to assist with other tasks - whether that's testing, documentation, maintenance, or vulnerability identification - means that AI tools have a wide range of potential applications in development.

by Jon Gold
Senior writer

Jon Gold covers enterprise technology for Foundry brands, specializing in IoT and wireless networking for Network World. He can be reached at jon_gold@idg.com.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Developers have security, other generative AI concerns but use it anyway

By Jon Gold
Sep 05, 20233 mins
DevSecOpsDevSecOpsDevSecOps
Image
feature

How attackers exploit QR codes and how to mitigate the risk

By Bob Violino
Sep 05, 20238 mins
Mobile SecurityVulnerabilitiesSecurity
Image
news

Russia-linked attackers hit UK Ministry of Defence, leak stolen data

By Michael Hill
Sep 04, 20234 mins
Data BreachCyberattacks
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: SMRT Corporation's Huang Shao Fei on safeguarding critical infrastructure

Aug 30, 202317 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Eugene Ostapenko, Head of Information Security, Risk and Compliance at illion Australia and New Zealand

Aug 28, 202327 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: IDC's Christian Fam on the state of digital trust in APAC

Aug 23, 202321 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: SMRT Corporation's Huang Shao Fei on safeguarding critical infrastructure

Aug 30, 202317 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Eugene Ostapenko, Head of Information Security, Risk and Compliance at illion Australia and New Zealand

Aug 28, 202325 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: IDC's Christian Fam on the state of digital trust in APAC

Aug 23, 202321 mins
CSO and CISO
Image