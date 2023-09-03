Australian government mandates agencies appoint CISOs

The Australian federal government has approved amendments to the Protective Security Policy Framework (PSPF) to mandate non-corporate Commonwealth entities to appoint a CISO to be responsible for cyber security leadership in the entity.\n\nThe PSPF already mandates that a CSO is appointed at the senior executive service level to oversee and make security-related decisions. The CISO however does not have to be appointed at the senior executive service level and \u201cthe role is best performed by an officer with the appropriate combination of experience, technical skills and other skills such as business acumen, leadership, communications and relationship building,\u201d the policy stated.\n\nThe CISO role is expected to complement that of the existing CSO and in some cases the same officer may be appointed to both roles.\n\nAs it stands the PSPF differentiates the CSO from the CISO role by responsibilities:\n\nRequirements for CISOs under the Protective Security Policy Framework\n\nWhen appointing a CISO, the accountable authority\u2014the one responsible for and with control for the entity\u2014will determine who the CISO reports to. Where the CISO does not report directly to the CSO or the accountable authority on cyber security matters, the Department of Home Affairs recommends the CSO and the accountable authority retains visibility of the entity\u2019s cyber security maturity.\n\nWhere the entity\u2019s cyber security services are wholly provided through a shared services arrangement with another government entity, the CISO may be located at another government entity. In these cases, the accountable authority and CSO are in charge of establishing arrangements to retain visibility of cyber security matters.\n\nThe Department of Home Affairs recommends that entities that are large, complex or carry high-risk and require multiple officers to manage cyber security-related functions, that these officers report to a single senior officer, ideally the CISO.\n\nThese changes will commence immediately, and entities will be required to report against these new obligations in the 2023-24 PSPF reporting period.