Australian government mandates agencies appoint CISOs

The Australian federal government has approved amendments to the Protective Security Policy Framework (PSPF) to mandate non-corporate Commonwealth entities to appoint a CISO to be responsible for cyber security leadership in the entity.

The PSPF already mandates that a CSO is appointed at the senior executive service level to oversee and make security-related decisions. The CISO however does not have to be appointed at the senior executive service level and "the role is best performed by an officer with the appropriate combination of experience, technical skills and other skills such as business acumen, leadership, communications and relationship building," the policy stated.

The CISO role is expected to complement that of the existing CSO and in some cases the same officer may be appointed to both roles.

As it stands the PSPF differentiates the CSO from the CISO role by responsibilities:

The CSO must be responsible for directing all areas of security to protect the entity's people, information and assets. This includes appointing security advisors to support them in the day-to-day delivery of protective security and, to perform specialist services.

The CISO must be responsible for the entity's cyber security program and associated implementation program. This includes appointing cyber security advisors to support them in the day-to-day delivery of cyber security, and to perform specialist services.

Requirements for CISOs under the Protective Security Policy Framework

When appointing a CISO, the accountable authority--the one responsible for and with control for the entity--will determine who the CISO reports to. Where the CISO does not report directly to the CSO or the accountable authority on cyber security matters, the Department of Home Affairs recommends the CSO and the accountable authority retains visibility of the entity's cyber security maturity.

Where the entity's cyber security services are wholly provided through a shared services arrangement with another government entity, the CISO may be located at another government entity. In these cases, the accountable authority and CSO are in charge of establishing arrangements to retain visibility of cyber security matters.