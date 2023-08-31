Securing the future: Safeguarding cyber-physical systems

Hurdles on the path to security

Although powerful, cyber-physical systems can be double-edged swords as they come with unique challenges. Since cybersecurity for CPS needs to cover software and data as well as physical assets, a comprehensive strategy is imperative. This includes establishing robust access controls to limit unauthorized entry into the system, implementing intrusion detection systems to swiftly identify and mitigate breaches, and continuous monitoring to detect anomalies in real-time. Additionally, regular software updates and patch management can plug up potential vulnerabilities.

The intricate interplay between software, hardware, and the physical environment creates a web of potential vulnerabilities that must be vigilantly monitored. Furthermore, a breach in one component can potentially cascade into a full-scale system failure. This calls for a holistic approach that addresses not only individual components but also the interactions between them. Additionally, the real-time nature of CPS necessitates rapid decision-making, leaving little room for slow or cumbersome security measures that could impede system functionality.

Targeted attacks

Recently, malicious actors have focused on CPS, tailoring their tactics to the unique vulnerabilities found in CPS. These targeted attacks can have far-reaching consequences, ranging from disruptions to critical infrastructure to compromising the safety of autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile, attackers are evolving in their ability to bypass traditional security measures, making detection more difficult.

Innovative approaches to CPS cybersecurity

Therefore, innovative approaches to CPS cybersecurity are essential. One promising avenue is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms. These technologies can analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, identifying patterns and anomalies that might indicate a potential breach. AI-powered systems can also adapt and learn from new threats, enabling them to keep pace with ever-evolving cyber threats.

In operational-technology (OT) fields where CPS are actively adopted, we can accelerate detection. When situational awareness and operational context are combined with threat intel, we can uncover less obvious system anomalies. On the path to discovery, any anomaly is a clue.

Re-examining the security triads

The concepts of CPS and OT are often intertwined. In an environment where operational continuity is paramount, the traditional Confidentiality-Integrity-Availability (CIA) priority needs to be rearranged in an A-I-C order. This is a crucial paradigm shift for security personnel to have.

Profiling OT environments & their security needs

With CPS, stable output with maximized execution outcomes is the priority that cannot be compromised. This presents significant obstacles to security.

Though understaffed security personnel is a major concern, legacy systems, and special asset service terms also create barriers to the installation, deployment, and compatibility of security solutions. The security concerns of Internet usage also limit the options for security solutions. Although IT managers try to account for OT cybersecurity, traditional IT security tools are seldom wholly applicable in OT environments.

However, these obstacles help us delineate an ideal security outline for OT: A layered security solutions matrix designed for ease-of-use with operating staff, optimized for the OT environment in terms of field know-how, with an extremely limited impact on existing operational tasks.

CPS detection and response with operational context

The idea of identifying malicious acts from unknown sources sounds impossible in OT, given the technical complexity. However, we defied our own expectations by examining and creatively assembling all the pieces.

First, in OT, since CPS is the center of the operation, all the analysis can be done with a laser focus on assets. The nature of operational process design is to eliminate the influences of individual operators, which dramatically limits the number of variables.

Second, in most OT environments, the CPS are designed for a series of repeatable tasks. All these tasks can be distilled into a very predictable framework, regardless of the operational scope and task complexity. This can help generate a decent baseline of knowledge for future security analysis.

In the IT network, any staff/device can interact with any counterparty for many reasons. That almost never happens in OT, especially among CPS. This characteristic of CPS-based OT environments facilitates a solid foundation for us to provide the CPSDR functions in our products. The last mile is for us to craft that into a well-guided user experience for those working in OT environments. Once the CPS is well protected, the OT security is pretty much there.

In closing, we can confidently secure the potential of CPS for generations to come by confronting challenges head-on and collaborating. The security of CPS is essential for a brilliant future where the digital and physical realms can be seamlessly unified.

