UK government urged to accelerate AI regulatory regime, cybersecurity principles

The UK House of Commons Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee (SITC) has published an interim report urging the government to accelerate its implementation of a regulatory regime for AI, setting out 12 challenges of AI governance that policymakers and the frameworks they design must meet.

There is a growing imperative to ensure AI governance and regulatory frameworks are not left irretrievably behind by the pace of technological innovation, the report states. Policymakers must take measures to safely harness the benefits of AI technology and encourage future innovations, whilst providing credible protection against harm, it adds.

The reports comes as the UK prepares to host the Global AI Safety Summit in November. In March, the UK government set out its proposed "pro-innovation approach to AI regulation" in the form of a white paper, outlining five principles to frame regulatory activity and guide future development of AI models and tools, and their use.

Earlier this week, the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) published a pair of blog posts highlighting the importance of established cybersecurity principles when developing or implementing machine learning models and calling for caution around the development and use of generative AI Large Language Models (LLMs).

UK must introduce AI-specific legislation soon

The UK government should prioritize introducing AI-specific legislation in the next session of Parliament, a summary of the report stated. "A tightly focused AI Bill in the next King's Speech would help, not hinder, the Prime Minister's ambition to position the UK as an AI governance leader. Without a serious, rapid, and effective effort to establish the right governance frameworks - and to ensure a leading role in international initiatives - other jurisdictions will steal a march and the frameworks that they lay down may become the default even if they are less effective than what the UK can offer."

The challenges highlighted in the report should form the basis for discussion, with a view to advancing a shared international understanding of the challenges of AI, as well as its opportunities, it added. A forum should also be established for like-minded countries who share liberal, democratic values, to ensure mutual protection against actors, state and otherwise, who are enemies of these values and would use AI to achieve their ends, the summary read.