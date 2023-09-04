Why Instagram Threads is a hotbed of risks for businesses

Instagram's Threads platform launched to great fanfare in July with a massive surge of users signing up for the new text-sharing and public conversation service, including businesses using the service as an extension of existing social media and communications programs.

Many have seen it as an alternative to Elon Musk's X -- formerly Twitter -- platform, which has been roiled by massive layoffs, changes that have infuriated some longtime users, and the appearance that Musk's free speech mandate has given a renewed voice to white supremacists and other hate groups.

Instagram users log into Threads via their Instagram account and can post up to 500 characters as well as links, photos, and videos up to five minutes in length. Meta's new social network is also considered a direct competitor to Slack, receiving over 10 million in site traffic in its first two weeks, with the app's global website ranking skyrocketing from 545,741 to 5,813.

Demand for and intrigue about Instagram Threads is high. However, Threads is also already proving to be a target for fraud and abuse, with several potential security and compliance risks associated with its use for organizations.

Domain fraud and brand abuse

Research from CSC found 428 new domain registrations using the term "threads" between June 26 and July 27, 2023, many of which have some sort of affiliation to existing brands. This points to the need for organizations to monitor their domain activity to determine which registrations on Threads are authorized and authentic, and which are fraudulent and can put their brand at risk of abuse, CSC said. Possible brand infringements can include impersonation and hacks.

Veriti said it observed a surge in the creation of suspicious domains, with 700 domains related to threads being registered daily. These domains pose a significant risk as they can be used to deceive users, distribute malware, and lure unsuspecting individuals into downloading untrusted versions of the app.