Chinese hackers deploy new malware to hinder Barracuda ESG remediation efforts

A Chinese cyberespionage group hacked Barracuda Email Security Gateway (ESG) appliances through a zero-day vulnerability until May. They have now rushed to deploy new malware implants on victims’ devices once the attack was discovered and remediation efforts started. The group is tracked as UNC4841, and based on its target selection and espionage focus, it’s suspected to serve the interests of the Chinese government.

“UNC4841 has continued to show sophistication and adaptability in response to remediation efforts,” researchers from Google-owned incident response firm Mandiant said in a new report. “UNC4841's deployment select backdoors suggests this threat actor anticipated, and prepared for remediation efforts, by creating tooling in advance to remain embedded in high-value targets, should the campaign be compromised.”

An eight-month long cyberespionage campaign

UNC4841 started compromising Barracuda ESG devices globally in November 2022 through an unknown — at the time — remote command injection vulnerability that is now tracked as CVE-2023-2868. The flaw was identified on May 19 and was patched on May 30, but the attack was so sophisticated that Barracuda Networks, Mandiant and the FBI advised impacted customers to replace their devices.

The flaw was located in the ESG code that inspected attachments in the TAR archive format, so attackers sent specially crafted emails to select organizations that used vulnerable appliances knowing that the emails will be scanned and the exploit will execute. It’s estimated that 5% of Barracuda ESG appliances were exploited, but this means a lot of organizations across many countries. A third of the victims were local and national government entities — many from countries or regions where China has geopolitical interests — supporting the belief that the main goal was espionage.

The group used its access to deploy a variety of backdoors and tools, some of which involved trojanizing legitimate Lua modules that already existed on Barracuda ESG devices. Some of these implants were dubbed SALTWATER, SEASPY, SEASIDE, and WHIRLPOOL by Mandiant in June.

Three new Barracuda malware implants

As soon as Barracuda announced the vulnerability’s existence publicly and organizations started remediation efforts, the attackers began deploying an additional implant on some appliances belonging to select victims. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned about this implant that it dubbed SUBMARINE in July.