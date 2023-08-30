Evaluating SOC-as-a-Service providers? Assess these 5 attributes.

Today\u2019s security teams are under enormous pressure. Organizations continue to embrace digital transformation initiatives, expanding the digital attack surface that security teams are responsible for safeguarding. Environments are more complex and interconnected than ever, requiring teams to contend with a high volume of alerts, tedious tuning exercises, and repetitive manual processes. Meanwhile, the evolution of the cybercrime industry\u2014such as Ransomware-as-a-Service operations\u2014has malicious actors enhancing their tactics and introducing new, more complex attacks designed to evade detection. Businesses across all industries are feeling the effects of these complexities: 84% of enterprises fell victim to one or more breaches in the last 12 months.\n\nGrowing your security team is a natural idea in response to these challenges. Yet finding, hiring, and retaining qualified candidates is easier said than done. According to Fortinet research, 56% of organizations worldwide struggle to recruit talent to fill open roles. Nearly 70% of these same organizations say they face additional risks attributable to the cybersecurity skills shortage. \n\nGiven these hurdles, an increasing number of businesses are choosing to outsource select security functions to dedicated experts, at least as an initial measure if not as a fundamental decision. Embracing a SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) offering is one example\u2014giving teams a quick, effective way to augment their internal capabilities and fill critical security gaps.\n\nThe benefits of embracing SOC-as-a-Service offerings\n\nOrganizations of all shapes and sizes can benefit from using a SOCaaS. Considering the costs associated with adopting new security tools, hiring and retaining staff, and investing the time required to identify and manage incidents, SOCaaS is an economical option for organizations looking to reduce their risk of cyberattacks and\/or the routine (but constant) alert triage effort.\n\nA SOCaaS can either replace or support your organization\u2019s existing security operations center (SOC), handling some or all of your cybersecurity monitoring and incident response processes. Using a combination of skilled professionals together with detection and automation technologies, SOCaaS providers monitor your environment to identify, prioritize, and help you respond to security threats. \n\nOrganizations can use a SOCaaS provider for a variety of activities, including: \n\nAdditionally, many security teams rely on their SOCaaS provider to offer an outside perspective- "pressure testing" their existing defenses and ultimately improving their risk management strategy. \n\nWhat to look for in a SOC-as-a-Service provider\n\nWhether you\u2019re contemplating an initial investment in a SOCaaS offering or evaluating your current provider, here are five key areas to assess\u2014along with questions to ask\u2014when choosing a vendor.\n\nShifting from proactive to reactive with SOC-as-a-Service\n\nConsider what strategic priorities your team could work on if they weren\u2019t consumed with daily alert monitoring and triaging. What results could you achieve if your security staff shifted their time to primarily focus on proactive efforts instead of reactive, recurring tasks? How would the performance of your overall risk management program improve?\n\nWith the rapid changes occurring across the threat landscape, the barrage of alerts security practitioners are expected to monitor and investigate is both daunting and, for most teams, completely unrealistic. Harnessing a SOCaaS provider can offer your organization numerous benefits, alleviating the daily burden of alert monitoring your team manages today. Further, using a SOCaaS allows your staff to engage in higher-level (and more fulfilling) projects that will enhance the organization\u2019s security posture not only today but for years to come. \n\nLearn how Fortinet\u2019s SOCaaS offering helps organizations regain focus and control within their SOC.