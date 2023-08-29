Recently patched Juniper firewall flaws allow remote code execution

Hackers have begun exploiting recently patched vulnerabilities in Juniper Networks firewalls that can be chained together to achieve remote code execution. Exploit details and a proof-of-concept were released late last week by a team of security researchers.

“This is an interesting bug chain, utilizing two bugs that would be near-useless in isolation and combining them for a ‘world ending’ unauthenticated RCE,” researchers from security firm watchTowr said in their detailed analysis. “Those running an affected device are urged to update to a patched version at their earliest opportunity, and/or to disable access to the J-Web interface if at all possible.”

Four Juniper bugs but only two needed

On August 18, Juniper patched four vulnerabilities in its SRX Series and EX Series firewalls. The flaws are in the J-Web component of Junos OS, the operating system of Juniper firewall devices, and are all rated 5.3 out of 10 on the CVSS scale. This translates to a criticality of medium, which is generally treated with lower priority in patching cycles. However, in this particular case, some of the vulnerabilities can be chained together to achieve remote code execution without authentication, which Juniper clearly warns in its advisory.

Two flaws, CVE-2023-36846 and CVE-2023-36847, are similar and allow an unauthenticated attacker to send specially crafted requests to a device that would allow them to upload arbitrary files via J-Web to the file system. The other two flaws CVE-2023-36844 and CVE-2023-36845, are also similar to each other and both allow an unauthenticated attacker to modify certain PHP environments variables.

Following Juniper’s advisory, researchers from watchTowr were intrigued about the possibility to chain these flaws so set out to investigate them. It turns out that only two are needed to achieve the attack, one file upload and an environment variable modification.

First, they found the CVE-2023-36846 vulnerability by looking at the internal functions of the J-Web interface, which is a PHP application. They located one called do_upload that handles the upload of files and immediately noticed that it lacked an authentication check. Therefore, exploitation was straightforward, but the upload file was placed in a tmp folder and it seemed that the web server itself was running as a jailed process.