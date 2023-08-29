Suspected London’s Met Police data breach potentially exposes sensitive officer, staff information

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is investigating a possible data breach following \u201cunauthorised access\u201d to the systems of one of its suppliers. The company had access to names, ranks, photos, vetting levels, and pay numbers for officers and staff, the force said in a statement. The MPS, which is responsible for law enforcement in the greater London area, has taken security measures as a result, with the matter reported to the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Information Commissioner\u2019s Office (ICO).\n\nThe disclosure came just a few weeks after the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) admitted to suffering two separate data breaches. The first centred on the exposure of information on serving police officers and civilians in response to an FOI request from a member of the public relating to officer rank and staff grades. An error led to the sharing of a large Excel spreadsheet containing the surnames and initials of current employees alongside the location and department within which they work. The second involved the theft of documents including a spreadsheet containing the names of more than 200 serving police officers and staff from a \u201cprivate vehicle\u201d in the Newtownabbey area in Northern Ireland.\n\nIn the same month, the UK\u2019s Norfolk and Suffolk police constabularies disclosed the accidental exposure of personal data belonging to more than 1,000 individuals, including victims of crime. The agencies said they identified an issue relating to a very small percentage of responses to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests for crime statistics, issued between April 2021 and March 2022.\n\nCompromised information could do incalculable damage\n\nAny information compromised in the latest Metropolitan Police data breach could, in the wrong hands, do incalculable damage, Rick Prior, vice chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, told the BBC. \u201cMetropolitan Police officers are \u2013 as we speak \u2013 out on the streets of London undertaking some of the most difficult and dangerous roles imaginable to catch criminals and keep the public safe,\u201d he said.\n\nTo have their personal details potentially leaked out into the public domain in this manner, for all to possibly see, will cause colleagues incredible concern and anger, Prior added. \u201cWe will be working with the force to mitigate the dangers and risks that this disclosure could have on our colleagues, and [we] will be holding the Metropolitan Police to account for what has happened.\u201d\n\nThe breach could be more of a concern for ethnic minority officers, former MPS Chief Superintendent f Dal Babu, told BBC News. \u201cIf you\u2019re from a minority background and your name has been obtained by a criminal network, they\u2019re more likely to be able to find you because those names are unusual and it\u2019s easier to find on the internet where you are, what you\u2019re doing.\u201d