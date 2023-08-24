Insights from a CISO Survival Guide

This is the cost of progress: Connectedness is essential to keep customers, partners, and employees productive and highly satisfied, but it invites breach contagion that is sure to make everyone unhappy. That leaves CISOs walking a fine line between boom and backlash as they try to secure their organizations.\n\nA new CISO Survival Guide sets out to uncover how modern enterprises should be secured given the uniquely evolving challenges of Identity management, data protection, software supply chain integrity, and ongoing cloud migration.\n\nThe report reflects the results of a robust qualitative and quantitative research investigation undertaken by four of the industry\u2019s most active cybersecurity investors: Cisco Investments, Forgepoint Capital, NightDragon, and Team8.\n\nOne major focus of the report is around identity management, here are some of those key findings:\n\n"Organizations need help finding their footing on the Identity path as the digital enterprise evolves," the guide explains. \u201cFinding hybrid compatible solutions, securing SaaS, and retooling legacy architectures to the pace of password-less platforms are just a few of the challenges they face.\u201d\n\nThe report examines how startups are advancing innovation across the Identity and zero-trust landscape in areas such as:\n\nIncluded in the guide are results from a specially commissioned IDG report featuring 100 IT security decision-makers from over 15 different industries. Among those findings:\n\n"As digital enterprises expand in scope and size, the challenge of securing all assets via the Identities that access them becomes an increasingly complex problem," the guide notes. "Through discovering, supporting, and partnering with emerging technology startups in this space and sharing what is found, Cisco seeks proactive ways to always deliver on its promise: If it\u2019s connected, it\u2019s protected."\n\nIdentity management is just one topic covered in the comprehensive report. For the full report, which extends to perspectives of CISOs, startup investors, and customers on topics around data and collaboration, software supply chain, and cloud security, please visit here.