ISACA partners with Aston University to offer graduates cybersecurity credentials

Aug 23, 20233 mins
Aston University’s Cyber Security Innovation Centre is now authorised to deliver globally recognised cybersecurity and risk management certifications.

Credit: Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Global professional association ISACA has announced a partnership with Aston University's Cyber Security Innovation (CSI) Centre to provide the next generation of professionals with internally recognised qualifications in cybersecurity. Aston CSI Centre has gained ISACA Accredited Training Organisation (ATO) status and is now authorised to deliver Cybersecurity Fundamentals, AI, Data Privacy Solutions Engineer, CRISC, CISA, and CISM by providing virtual/face to face, instructor-led training to help delegates achieve exam success. Aston previously launched a Cyber MBA as well as MSc in Cyber Risk Management in recognition of the importance of cybersecurity at the executive level in organisations.

Earlier this week, the University of Kent was recognised by the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) as an Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Education (ACE-CSE), receiving a Gold Award. This means that it has met the ACE-CSE standard for Gold Award comprised of eight requirements set by the NCSC and the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT). Kent is now one of a handful of ACEs-CSE in the UK to obtain Gold status.

Cybersecurity, risk management certifications differentiate early-career professionals

ISACA-accredited instructors at Aston University work with consultants with a wealth of experience as CISOs, risk managers, and IT audit directors, so can bring the topic to life using real examples and practical knowledge to enrich the experience of Aston MBA and MSc in Cyber students, read an ISACA press release.

"Taking our executive education in the cybersecurity direction is a strategic priority as Aston University has positioned itself as leader in digital technologies. The CSI Centre of Excellence underscores this priority," said Professor Zoe Radnor, pro-vice-chancellor and executive dean, College of Business and Social Sciences at Aston University.

Early-career professionals have the chance to propel their careers while making a real impact on their organizations, added Erik Prusch, CEO of ISACA. "A cybersecurity or risk management certification makes them more differentiated to prospective employers, as organizations recognize that these individuals have the knowledge and skills they need."

Filling the cybersecurity skills shortage is a top priority

UK businesses currently face a significant cybersecurity skills shortage. A recent UK government report found that half of UK businesses are suffering from a basic cybersecurity skills gap, with a third battling more advanced skills shortages in relation to aspects of security such as forensic breach analysis, storing or transferring personal data, or detecting and removing malware.

"It's no secret that today's workforce is suffering from a cyber skills gap. Filling this needs to be a priority for businesses to protect their employees and customers from rising cyber threats," said Chris Dimitriadis, global chief strategy officer at ISACA. "Young professionals with cybersecurity and risk management skills and accreditations are an essential part of the teams that give businesses the best chance of defending themselves and setting themselves up for long-term success."

Michael Hill is the UK editor of CSO Online. He has spent the past 8 years covering various aspects of the cybersecurity industry, with particular interest in the ever-evolving role of the human-related elements of information security. A keen storyteller with a passion for the publishing process, he enjoys working creatively to produce media that has the biggest possible impact on the audience.

