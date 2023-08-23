Dope Security wants to help CISOs get a handle on shadow IT

Applications and devices brought into a company without being vetted or approved by the CISO or the IT team -- in other words shadow IT -- is increasing, and so are related security issues. That’s because technology companies have made it easier than ever for anyone to acquire and use tech products for work without consulting IT professionals on staff.

To help organizations confront this problem, web application and endpoints security provider Dope Security (styled dope.security) has added a shadow IT monitoring capability to its secure web gateway (SWG) offering, dope.swg.

Dubbed Extended Shadow IT, the new feature is designed to help organizations keep track of when employees use unapproved IT resources, violating company policies on data security, privacy, or compliance.

The new capability is meant to provide the visibility into shadow IT that security administrators need to make informed decisions around policy, said Kunal Agarwal, founder and CEO of Dope Security.

The capability is packed in with dope.swg subscriptions for no extra charge. Dope.swg is available to new customers as a 30-day instant trial, after which it incurs a charge of $60 per device per year.

Revealing access type from shadow IT sessions

Dope's extended support for shadow IT promises visibility into all the software, applications, and services used within an organization without the knowledge or approval of the IT department, along with a few other significant details.