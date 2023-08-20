Cyberattack on Energy One affects corporate systems in Australia and the UK

Wholesale energy software provider Energy One has revealed that certain corporate systems in Australia and the United Kingdom had been affected by a cyber-attack on Friday, 18 August.

The 15-year-old business provides software and services to Australasian and European companies from startups to multi nationals including energy retailers and generators.

Once Energy One detected the attack, it took "immediate steps to limit the impact of the incident, engaged cyber security specialists, CyberCX, and alerted the Australian Cyber Security Centre and certain UK authorities," the company said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Energy One investigates cyberattack point of entry

Energy One is currently running analysis of its systems to identify if any additional systems may have been affected. To do this, the company disabled some links between its corporate and customer-facing systems.

The software provider is also investigating if and what personal information or customer-facing systems have been affected, as well as the initial point of entry of the cyberattack.

"Energy One will continue to provide updated information as it gains greater clarity about the incident and the likely timeframe for its resolution."