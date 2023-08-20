Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeSecurityCyberattack on Energy One affects corporate systems in Australia and the UK
Samira Sarraf
by Samira Sarraf
Regional Editor for Australia and New Zealand

Cyberattack on Energy One affects corporate systems in Australia and the UK

News
Aug 20, 20232 mins
Cyberattacks

Global software provider disables links between corporate and customer facing systems as it investigates extension of cyberattack.

wind turbines energy utilities innovation alternative energy by anna jimenez calaf unsplash
Credit: Anna Jiménez Calaf

Wholesale energy software provider Energy One has revealed that certain corporate systems in Australia and the United Kingdom had been affected by a cyber-attack on Friday, 18 August.

The 15-year-old business provides software and services to Australasian and European companies from startups to multi nationals including energy retailers and generators.

Once Energy One detected the attack, it took "immediate steps to limit the impact of the incident, engaged cyber security specialists, CyberCX, and alerted the Australian Cyber Security Centre and certain UK authorities," the company said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Energy One investigates cyberattack point of entry

Energy One is currently running analysis of its systems to identify if any additional systems may have been affected. To do this, the company disabled some links between its corporate and customer-facing systems.

The software provider is also investigating if and what personal information or customer-facing systems have been affected, as well as the initial point of entry of the cyberattack.

"Energy One will continue to provide updated information as it gains greater clarity about the incident and the likely timeframe for its resolution."

Energy One services several European customers from its UK offices. Some of its customers include global power generation firm InterGen with facilities in Australia and the UK, SSE, Good Energy and Crown Commercial Service (CCS) in the UK.

Samira Sarraf
by Samira Sarraf
Regional Editor for Australia and New Zealand

With years of experience covering technology and business across the IT channel, Samira Sarraf manages the enterprise IT content at and writes for the CIO.com, CSO Online, and Computerworld editions in Australia and New Zealand. She is now an editor with CSO Online global.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Cyberattack on Energy One affects corporate systems in Australia and the UK

By Samira Sarraf
Aug 20, 20232 mins
CyberattacksCybercrimeSecurity
Image
news

Proxyjacking campaign LABRAT targets vulnerable GitLab deployments

By Lucian Constantin
Aug 17, 20235 mins
HackingGitLabNetwork Security
Image
news

CyberEPQ grades reflect a positive first year for new cybersecurity qualification

By Michael Hill
Aug 17, 20233 mins
Education IndustryIT Training Security Practices
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Eddie Hau on Sunway Group’s cybersecurity strategy

Aug 16, 202317 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Frankie Shuai on generative AI in cybersecurity

Aug 09, 202313 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Raheem SAR, APAC Region Manager - Information Security & Compliance at The Access Group

Aug 07, 202319 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Eddie Hau on Sunway Group’s cybersecurity strategy

Aug 16, 202317 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Frankie Shuai on generative AI in cybersecurity

Aug 09, 202313 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Raheem SAR, APAC Region Manager - Information Security & Compliance at The Access Group

Aug 07, 202319 mins
CSO and CISO
Image