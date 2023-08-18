Prevention First: Don’t Neglect Endpoint Security

While there is a lot of talk now about the capabilities of MDR (Managed Detection and Response) and XDR (Extended Detection and Response) in security, it is essential for organizations to remember that prevention comes first. That means critical endpoint protection can't be overlooked.

"Endpoint remains your first line of defense," said Sally Adam, senior director at Sophos. "The ability to halt attacks early is essential, as the more you can prevent, the better. By implementing technology on endpoints, attacks can often be automatically stopped without the need for manual detection and response processes."

Adversaries have become more sophisticated and elusive daily, requiring a defense-in-depth strategy that includes protection, detection, and response at every point along the attack chain and that covers their entire environment. This layered approach must include endpoint security as table stakes, as well as network security, email security, and cloud security. All augmented by threat hunting and remediation services like MDR and XDR.

Adam says while a lot of attention is paid to these newer types of tools today, the importance of endpoint protection cannot be understated. Simply put, endpoint protection helps reduce the exposure to threats. By effectively blocking attacks at the endpoint, organizations can minimize their vulnerability and decrease the potential impact of cyber threats. Endpoint protection also plays a role in removing unnecessary noise for analysts. By automatically blocking millions of threats, analysts can focus their attention on more business-critical security issues.

Prevention is always the preferred approach in cybersecurity, said Adam. By stopping threats before they infiltrate the network, organizations can avoid the complexities and challenges associated with incident response. Endpoint technologies equipped to handle the vast volume of threats present in today’s landscape are vital.

Endpoint protection serves as the initial barrier against threats, reducing exposure and enabling defenders to respond. But a layered approach to security is most effective when strengthened by the expertise of security professionals who provide threat hunting and remediation services through MDR and XDR.

Adam said when evaluating a provider of services and technology, it is important to find one that can meet you where you are in terms of current resources.

"You obviously want to avoid someone who comes in and says 'rip it all out and replace it' because that’s not realistic. You want to seek out a provider that can bring in the expertise that you need and supplement what you may already have," said Adam.

