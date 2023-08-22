10 benefits of security performance metrics for CISOs

Measuring security performance may not sound like the most exciting exercise on the CISO's agenda, but the right metrics can deliver significant value to security leaders and go a long way to helping them tackle a diverse set of challenges. The intersection of modern security and business means there are multiple metrics that CISOs can use to not only measure and improve the effectiveness of their security efforts but also demonstrate valuable strategic alignment with an organization, among numerous other benefits.

However, to get true value from any security performance metrics, it's important that CISOs avoid drowning in metrics that lack meaning or context, focusing on those that show how security is enabling the business.

There are thousands of things that can be measured in terms of security performance, and it takes serious time, effort, and resources to extract those measurements and report on them, says Richard Absalom, principal research analyst at the Information Security Forum (ISF). "The important thing to always consider is: Why are we measuring this? How is this measurement helping? What is the question that it can help to answer? If the measurement does not help to answer something that the stakeholder/decision-maker needs to know, it is likely to be ignored."

CISOs need business-relevant, risk-focused, and -- most critically -- evidenced-based metrics, Brian Contos, CSO at Sevco Security, tells CSO. "The highest priority areas that require metrics include business continuity, regulatory compliance, asset protection, operational efficiencies, and business mission enablement."

Here are 10 benefits that the right security performance metrics can offer CISOs:

1. Objective decision-making

Incident response metrics -- such as mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) -- offer quantitative data that helps CISOs make objective decisions. "By tracking and analyzing key security indicators, CISOs can prioritize efforts, allocate resources, and focus on areas that need the most improvement," says Frank Kim, fellow at the SANS Institute and lead of the Cybersecurity Leadership Curriculum.