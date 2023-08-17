Americas

CyberEPQ grades reflect a positive first year for new cybersecurity qualification

News
Aug 17, 20233 mins
Education IndustryIT Training Security

68% of students secure results in the A* to B category as they look to kick-start their careers in cybersecurity.

Credit: Ground Picture / Shutterstock

The Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) today announced the results of the CyberEPQ 2022-23 cohort, with 68% of students securing grades in the A* to B category. CyberEPQ is the UK's first Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) that gives anyone aged 14 years and older the opportunity to kickstart a cybersecurity career.

2023 marks the first year CIISec has run the CyberEPQ, which welcomed 132 students from across the UK from a range of state (73), independent schools (42) and sixth form colleges (6), as well as a group of independent students (11) overseen by CIISec supervisors. A third of the students were female, CIISec said.

Students study core cybersecurity modules

Students taking the CyberEPQ study 10 core modules and up to three specialist modules, as well as developing time and project management skills. Module topics include the history of computing and cryptography, cybercrime, incident response management, and human aspects of cybersecurity.

The CyberEPQ is seen as an integral part of helping people to begin and then progress a career in cybersecurity, from apprenticeship to university, and eventually onto full employment, CIISec said. It also opens access to the full support of a professional body and an extensive community, ranging from students and academics at CIISec's academic partner institutions through to established security professionals and corporate partners.

This could prove significant in helping security leaders manage the much-maligned cybersecurity skills shortage. A recent report from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) found that half of UK businesses are suffering from a basic cybersecurity skills gap, with a third battling more advanced skills shortages in relation to aspects of security such as forensic breach analysis, storing or transferring personal data, or detecting and removing malware.

Qualification a "springboard" into the world of cybersecurity

"We're delighted with the results of the inaugural CyberEPQ cohort, which we believe is one of the best starting points for young people to begin developing their careers," said Nicky Bodily, CyberEPQ lead, CIISec. It has been rewarding to see the students' progress throughout the year, and they should be proud of their achievements today, Bodily added. "This qualification provides a springboard for individuals from any background to enter the world of cybersecurity, and I am looking forward to seeing what roles in cyber they decide to pursue."

Whatever their ambition, the CyberEPQ aims to help young people on their journey to find the role that's right for them, continued Bodily. "The cybersecurity industry is vast and has many roles within it. From cyber digital investigation to risk management professionals, it's important for the industry to showcase the opportunities out there for everyone. This qualification plays an important role in doing this and attracting fresh talent that the industry desperately needs."

Enrolment for the CyberEPQ 23-24 cohort is open now.

