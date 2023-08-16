Semperis aims to ensure security in Active Directory migrations, consolidation

Companies often have extended, complex Active Directory infrastructures that have been expanded over time to encompass different domains, potentially creating security issues when they move to a new AD environment. A new AD migration and consolidation offering from identity-based cybersecurity provider Semperis is designed to tackle this problem head-on, streamlining the transition process while ensuring organizations’ security posture.

The offering combines a new Migrator for AD product with a suite of existing Semperis capabilities designed for security-centric AD migration.

AD migration involves the process of moving or transitioning from one Active Directory environment to another. This could mean migrating from an older version of Windows Server to a newer version, consolidating multiple AD forests (group of AD domains connected hierarchically) or domains into a single forest or domain, or even moving from on-premises AD to cloud-based services like Azure Active Directory.

Active Directory migration risks

Existing products lack security layering in the migration process, which leads to configuration drifts, unmanageable multiforests risks, and attack surface proliferation, claims Michael Masciulli, managing director of migration products & services atSemperis.

"Our solution includes comprehensive AD security and recovery capabilities to provide a critical safety net that is often overlooked but highly valued in the migration process,” Masciulli said.

The new Semperis migration program is being offered as an on-premises deployment, but the company plans a SaaS release, and anticipates offering term and perpetual licensing. Semperis did not disclose a release date for the SaaS version, or details on pricing.