Report: PowerShell Gallery susceptible to typosquatting and other package-management attacks

“Microsoft suggests in the PowerShell Gallery documentation that the Author metadata is provided by the package’s author and is not verified by Microsoft, and only the Owner field is strongly tied to the Gallery account used to publish the package, which makes it more trustworthy than the Author field,” the researchers said. “The Author field is shown by default, while the Owner field is hidden by default, adding to the challenges faced by already confused users.”

Essentially, the only indication that a package might be a rogue copy of a legitimate one would be the subtle name difference and the download count, which would be low for a newly published package. However, the download count could potentially be manipulated too by having automated bots to download the package.

Exposing unlisted packages and their secrets

A third issue identified by the Aqua Security researchers is that it’s possible for an attacker to discover unlisted packages or versions of packages even though the PowerShell Gallery documentation says such packages should not appear in search results on the site or through the API. To be clear, downloading these packages do not require additional authentication or special permissions, but the user would have to know the exact package name and version in order to access them.

The issue is that this encourages package authors to use the unlisting feature if they accidentally publish secret information as part of a version release and they might feel that’s enough protection to correct the mistake. The Aqua Security researchers found a way to enumerate and expose unlisted packages through the API.

“During our research, we enumerated some of the unlisted packages for secrets, and we were surprised to see publishers who by mistake uploaded their .git/config file containing API keys of Github, or a publishing script of the module containing the API key to the Gallery itself,” the researcher said. “One of these secrets belonged to a big technology company which requested to remain anonymous.”

Deleting a package instead of unlisting it can be done on PowerShell Gallery, but this operation needs to be performed by the PSGallery support team, so it’s not an automated process. Therefore, module authors are more likely to simply unlist it than going through the more involved deletion process.

Recommended steps to mitigate the vulnerability

Aqua Security claims to have reported these issues to Microsoft twice since September 2022 and each time they were told changes were made and some fixes were put in place to mitigate the risks. However, as of August 8, 2023 the researchers claimed the issues they found remain reproducible. As a result, they recommended the following mitigation steps: