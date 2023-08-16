Incident response lessons learned from the Russian attack on Viasat

On February 24, 2022, on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, KA-band satellite provider Viasat became the first prominent victim of Russian cyber aggression when a wiper attack turned off tens of thousands of Viasat's government and commercial broadband customers\u2019 modems.\n\nAt this year's Black Hat and DEF CON conferences, Viasat representatives spelled out how the attack occurred, highlighting the incident response lessons they learned.\n\nIn the Black Hat talk, Mark Colaluca, vice president and CISO at Viasat Corporate, and Kristina Walker, who was the chief of defense industrial-based cybersecurity within the National Security Agency's (NSA) Cybersecurity Collaboration Center (CCC), provided the detailed steps that took place before the modems became inoperable, during the attack, and afterward, relying in part on what subsequent investigations revealed.\n\nHow the Viasat attack unfolded\n\nAccording to Colaluca, on February 23, at around 5 p.m. local time, before the modems were disabled, someone attempted to log into a Viasat appliance using several sets of valid credentials, although those attempts failed. An hour later, \u201cthere was a successful unauthorized access through that VPN, which landed in the core node, but nothing happened,\u201d at least initially, Colaluca said. About two hours after that, the attackers accessed the management server that was in place inside the core node with a different set of credentials.\n\n\u201cFrom that point, over the next three to four hours, the attackers did a couple of things,\u201d Colaluca said. \u201cOne, they went to a network operations server that was present there, and its primary purpose was modem diagnostics, modem health, and how many modems are online. So that server had access to all the modems in the network in those two partitions, and they did recon work.\u201d\n\nThe attack appeared targeted, with the attackers seeking particular sets of modems in certain regions for specific customers and specific functions, learning how many modems were online. An hour later, at about midnight, the attackers accessed Viasat's FTP server, a part of the infrastructure that delivers new software or updates to the modems. They dropped a wiper binary along with scripts to enumerate the network, interrogate it, and report back the status after the scripts completed execution.\n\nWhen traffic went to zero\n\nOver the next three hours, the attackers placed the wiper toolkit on each of the targeted terminals and executed the binary to wipe the flash memory of the modems. Upon reboot, the modems became inoperable, and Viasat lost 40,000 to 45,000 modems, and "pretty much the traffic goes to zero as a bunch of modems go offline," Colaluca said.\n\nNSA's Walker said that in the runup to the war, \u201cwe were tracking that there would be specific industry partners that may be targeted. We were really thinking: who are legal aid builders and providers to Ukraine and their supply chains that might be taken down? This was not something we were expecting.\u201d\n\n"So, while Mark and his team were focused on incident response and customer recovery, we were trying to answer three questions. One, what happened, and who did it? Two, are other systems that we depend on as a United States government going to be vulnerable to a similar attack? And three, can we get out mitigations that are specific to this attack as quickly as possible to the community?\u201d Colaluca and Walker, who had previously established a relationship, stayed in touch throughout the incident.\n\nColaluca revealed during his Black Hat talk a second aspect to the whole attack that had not been previously reported: the attackers hit parts of Viasat's system that were susceptible to specifically crafted DHCP packets that flooded its infrastructure with \u201cthousands and thousands\u201d of DHCP requests, \u201cover 100,000 in a 5-minute span.\u201d Viasat put a mitigation in place only to have another attack take its place, which Viasat also mitigated.\n\n\u201cIncident response is the most neglected muscle group\u201d\n\nThe first lesson Viasat learned from the complicated ordeal was that "incident response is the most neglected muscle group," Colaluca said.\n\n\u201cWe began our incident response process, which included engaging Mandiant as our third-party incident response and forensics provider. But this whole group of people [impacted by the incident] and [a complex] set of actions, we hadn't practiced these. So, our first lesson, the good part was we had exercised the muscle memory with them and knew exactly how to engage, what they would be looking for, how to communicate with them, and how they could feed stuff back if there were other intelligence or reporting that might affect us. That muscle had been exercised.\u201d\n\nAnother incident response lesson Viasat learned was how critical it is to share information. \u201cIt\u2019s important. It\u2019s complex. It\u2019s both,\u201d Colaluca said. "We have residential subscribers that wanted to know: where's my service? We had a wind farm, a big, large wind farm that depended on this service. Unbeknownst to us, we had commercial airlines all over the world. We have government networks all around the world.\u201d\n\nInformation Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs), Viasat\u2019s preferred trusted method of sharing with industry partners and competitors alike also had to be kept in the loop. \u201cSometimes they all wanted an update. We had foreign government entities and security and intelligence services I'd never even met. I don't speak their language, and they're asking for hourly updates.\u201d\n\nCollaboration helped Viasat and its partners nail down the attack\n\nViasat ended up being the primary point of communication for its customers. At the same time, the NSA's CCC became the primary conduit for all US governments and entities, as well as foreign governments or allied partners. "And that worked really well," Colaluca said.\n\nNSA also pulled in its technical experts to develop "specific recommendations for both attacks that they were seeing on how to mitigate them so they could focus on their customers, and we could focus on that technical analysis and giving recommendations," Walker said.\n\nWith its technical expertise, NSA was able to "develop a really strong attribution" pinning the attack on Russia. On May 10, the US government and NATO partners were able to attribute the attack to Russia publicly. "And that was based off the collaboration that we were able to do really, really quickly."\n\nColaluca said that any attack's sophistication is proportional to the hygiene of the network. "In some cases, it was very sophisticated and had a deep understanding of how our network worked. In other cases, it took great advantage of the tools and capabilities that were in place to execute the attack without having to do much on their own."\n\nKnowing what \u201cnormal\u201d is helped narrow down the response\n\nThis truism led Colaluca to another lesson learned: knowing what normal is. "I saw that many of the actions in the toolkit and the movement of the attacker through the network mimicked what network operators and administrators were doing on a daily basis," he said. "So, what wasn't normal was probably the transferring of files of toolkits or doing it at scale. And so that is something that we've learned. Documenting what normal is and having a nuanced look at what it should be."\n\nA corollary to that is developing "zones of trust" and "being okay as a security professional with breaking normal operations as a way to learn what normal is," Colaluca said. "We found it extremely difficult, especially on older networks, to find out what normal behavior was and who was using it."\n\nThroughout their talks, Colaluca and Walker glided over a central mystery of the whole incident: how did the attackers gain the valid credentials to launch their attacks in the first place? Colaluca said "an exhaustive" investigation by Viasat and Mandiant showed that the attacks did not involve brute-force guessing, a default password, an unknown zero-day, or anything else having to do with the VPN appliance.\n\nHe did say the investigation included "a detailed review of personnel and normal actions and behaviors" but did not specifically state that Viasat had ruled out an insider attack. In a second talk at DEF CON, Nick Saunders, Chief Cybersecurity and Data Officer at Viasat Government, told CSO: "We don't know how those credentials were obtained. We do know they were valid credentials," adding that the question was still under investigation.