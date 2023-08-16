Victoria public agencies fail to make full use of Microsoft 365 identity controls

Microsoft 365 cloud-based identity and device controls have not been fully set up across nine public agencies in Victoria, according to Victorian Auditor General\u2019s Office (VAGO) report Cybersecurity: Cloud Computing Products. Government departments, a local council, a water authority, a health service and other entities\u2014including Cenitex\u2014were selected to have their approaches to cybersecurity assessed.\n\nThis came after the Department of Premier and Cabinet reported that 90% of Victorian Government agencies experienced cybersecurity incidents in 2022. With the report stating that \u201csuccessful attacks on Victorian Government agencies have seriously disrupted critical services\u201d.\n\nMicrosoft 365 not being used to its full capacity\n\nVAGO assessed 33 identity controls and found that none of the agencies have fully implemented all these controls.\n\nOut of the eight agencies assessed only two use privileged access devices for highly privileged roles and none of the agencies have implemented all six privileged access controls assessed. Only half of the agencies require multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all users, and none of the agencies use passwordless authentication.\n\nA total of 22 device controls were assessed and the report found that seven out of eight agencies have not set up any conditional access policies for devices. even when agencies were found to have device controls that not always meant they were using it effectively.\n\nWith increasing attacks using compromised accounts to access target\u2019s systems, these agencies are setting themselves up for failure by not having effective e identity and device controls. \u201cThis is because agencies cannot stop malicious users from using unsecured accounts and noncompliant devices to access their networks,\u201d stated the report.\n\nWith restrictive administrative privileges and MFA being two of the Essential Eight, it is surprising to see government agencies across the country still failing to ensure basic access controls.\n\n\u201cI think that there's a degree of ignorance because the Essential Eight are not nice to have eights. They're essential,\u201d John Blaxland, Professor of International Security and Intelligence Studies - SDSC, ANU, tells CSO. \u201cThey [some people] don't realize that we're actually an open democracy, with accountability with checks and balances, and that we've got a body like Australian Cybersecurity Centre is giving you advice,\u201d he added following a KordaMentha event in Sydney on 10 August.\n\nVictoria public sector don\u2019t know who owns cybersecurity\n\nNot all audited agencies properly understand and oversee cybersecurity services delivered by third-party providers, found the report. This means agencies often don\u2019t know who is responsible for cybersecurity services.\n\nAnother issue reported is the public sector does not use its size and economy of scale to address cybersecurity risks in a coordinated way.\n\nBut there is light at the end of the tunnel as agencies move away from on-premises computing to cloud computing platforms, they are also increasingly changing their control configurations from agency-specific settings to universal uniformed ones. This means that the identity and device control options for agencies are more likely to become well defined and near identical.\n\nNot all agencies use SOCs, found the report, and the current arrangements do not provide services for agencies to protect against cyber attacks. Which means that individual agencies are delivering this function independently. The health sector is one of the exceptions having set up its SOC in 2020.\n\nRecommendations to address cybersecurity issues\n\nOverall, the report recommended that the Department of Government Services and the Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner lead a whole-of-government approach to improve the public sector\u2019s cybersecurity.\n\nFurthermore, VAGO recommended: