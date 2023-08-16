Victoria public agencies fail to make full use of Microsoft 365 identity controls

Microsoft 365 cloud-based identity and device controls have not been fully set up across nine public agencies in Victoria, according to Victorian Auditor General's Office (VAGO) report Cybersecurity: Cloud Computing Products. Government departments, a local council, a water authority, a health service and other entities--including Cenitex--were selected to have their approaches to cybersecurity assessed.

This came after the Department of Premier and Cabinet reported that 90% of Victorian Government agencies experienced cybersecurity incidents in 2022. With the report stating that "successful attacks on Victorian Government agencies have seriously disrupted critical services".

Microsoft 365 not being used to its full capacity

VAGO assessed 33 identity controls and found that none of the agencies have fully implemented all these controls.

Out of the eight agencies assessed only two use privileged access devices for highly privileged roles and none of the agencies have implemented all six privileged access controls assessed. Only half of the agencies require multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all users, and none of the agencies use passwordless authentication.

A total of 22 device controls were assessed and the report found that seven out of eight agencies have not set up any conditional access policies for devices. even when agencies were found to have device controls that not always meant they were using it effectively.

With increasing attacks using compromised accounts to access target's systems, these agencies are setting themselves up for failure by not having effective e identity and device controls. "This is because agencies cannot stop malicious users from using unsecured accounts and noncompliant devices to access their networks," stated the report.