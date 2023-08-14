Google readies Chrome for distant quantum attacks with new support

Google is taking a major step in making web browsing safe from future quantum computers by adding support for quantum-resistant encryption.\n\nDubbed X25519Kyber768, the new quantum-resistant cryptography will be a hybrid mechanism that combines the output of two cryptographic algorithms to encrypt Transport Layer Security (TLS) sessions \u2014 X25519, an elliptic curve algorithm widely used for key agreement in TLS today, and Kyber-768, a quantum-resistant Key Encapsulation Method (KEM).\n\n\u201cTeams across Google are working hard to prepare the web for the migration to quantum-resistant cryptography,\u201d the company said in a blog post. \u201cAs a step down this path, Chrome will begin supporting X25519Kyber768.\u201d\n\nThe new hybrid encryption has been made available in Chrome 116, and behind a flag in Chrome 115.\n\nQuantum scare pushing Kyber key\n\nNetworking protocols, such as TLS, use symmetric cryptography for several purposes, including confidentiality and authentication. Symmetric encryption involves using a single key to both encrypt and decrypt data. The secrecy of the encryption relies on keeping this key secret.\n\nDespite the popularity of existing encryption techniques, there\u2019s a growing concern that quantum computers will be able to break at least some legacy encryption schemes.\n\nGoogle\u2019s new approach is a fightback in that it is expected to contribute an extra quantum-resistant layer of encryption. It does so by encasing the X25519 keys with a quantum-resistant, Kyber-768 encapsulation layer.\n\nQuantum-resistant cryptography (or post-quantum encryption) refers to the capability of an algorithm to remain secure even in the presence of powerful quantum computers.\n\nTechnique protects from pre-quantum threats\n\nAlthough quantum computers that can break classical cryptography aren\u2019t expected 15-20 years from now, Google\u2019s attempt at protecting traffic with quantum-resistant tech is still relevant.\n\nThis is so because in what is called the \u201cHarvest now and decrypt later\u201d kind of attacks, certain uses of cryptography have been found to be vulnerable. This allows for data to be collected and stored today and later decrypted once cryptoanalysis improves.\n\n\u201cThis Google's announcement of shielding encryption keys in Chrome from quantum computers is very forward-looking,\u201d said Pareekh Jain, chief analyst at Pareekh Consulting. \u201cQuantum computers\u2019 serious adoption is a few years away, but messages have a risk of getting stored now and decrypting later. To protect against this future threat, Google is launching support in Chrome.\u201d \n\n\u201cThis is like future-proofing Chrome usage in enterprises and satisfying security concerns of CISOs proactively,\u201d Jain added.