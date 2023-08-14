Google readies Chrome for distant quantum attacks with new support

Google is taking a major step in making web browsing safe from future quantum computers by adding support for quantum-resistant encryption.

Dubbed X25519Kyber768, the new quantum-resistant cryptography will be a hybrid mechanism that combines the output of two cryptographic algorithms to encrypt Transport Layer Security (TLS) sessions -- X25519, an elliptic curve algorithm widely used for key agreement in TLS today, and Kyber-768, a quantum-resistant Key Encapsulation Method (KEM).

"Teams across Google are working hard to prepare the web for the migration to quantum-resistant cryptography," the company said in a blog post. "As a step down this path, Chrome will begin supporting X25519Kyber768."

The new hybrid encryption has been made available in Chrome 116, and behind a flag in Chrome 115.

Quantum scare pushing Kyber key

Networking protocols, such as TLS, use symmetric cryptography for several purposes, including confidentiality and authentication. Symmetric encryption involves using a single key to both encrypt and decrypt data. The secrecy of the encryption relies on keeping this key secret.

Despite the popularity of existing encryption techniques, there's a growing concern that quantum computers will be able to break at least some legacy encryption schemes.