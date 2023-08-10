Check Point beefs up SASE offering with $490M Perimeter 81 acquisition

Cybersecurity company Check Point Software is acquiring secure access service edge (SASE) and network security vendor Perimeter 81 for $490 million, to beef up its offerings for security beyond the network perimeter at a time when business is increasingly conducted in hybrid and remote work settings.\n\nThe plan is to integrate Perimeter 81\u2019s zero trust network access architecture (ZTNA) and rapid deployment technology into its existing Infinity product architecture, according to a statement issued by Check Point Thursday. It\u2019s a move designed to address growing demand for ZTNA technology, which is particularly important for businesses with remote and hybrid workers.\n\n\u201cWith the advent of hybrid work and the rise of cloud transformation, the demand for security services that expand beyond the network perimeter is increasing,\u201d said Check Point CEO Gil Shwed, in the statement.\n\nZTNA enables more secure remote work, by providing a more granular way to control access to enterprise applications and resources than that offered by a traditional VPN. It\u2019s the key to the reasoning behind Check Point\u2019s purchase, according to IDC research director Christopher Rodriguez.\n\n"Background in zero trust is what Check Point\u2019s getting out of this,\u201d he said. \u201cThe pressure\u2019s been to add secure web gateways and cloud access security brokers and that\u2019s not easy to do.\u201d\n\nIt\u2019s a common theme in the network security world, according to Rodriguez \u2014 the SASE model that\u2019s become the new standard has a lot of moving parts and technical capabilities, all of which have to either be engineered or acquired. Vendors are under pressure to implement a lot of different technology fast.\n\nMore specifically, Rodriguez noted, Perimeter 81\u2019s approach to ZTNA is different \u2014 and potentially, more effective \u2014 than Check Point\u2019s own. The latter company\u2019s roots as a firewall provider mean that its own ZTNA technology is reminiscent of a firewall, essentially placing virtual images of firewalls in front of servers to obtain zero trust capability.\n\nPerimeter 81, on the other hand, uses what Rodriguez called \u201cmore of a classic ZTNA,\u201d with gateways, controllers, and agents mediating a true one-to-one connection between single users and single resources that they need to access. \u201cSo instead of getting network-wide access like a VPN does, with ZTNA, you get to a specific application that you need to do you\u2019re job \u2014 that\u2019s what Perimeter 81 does,\u201d he said