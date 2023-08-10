Takeovers of MFA-protected accounts increase, as Microsoft 365 phishing campaign shows

A Microsoft 365 phishing campaign has targeted over 100 companies since March and successfully compromised accounts belonging to senior business executives. The attackers used EvilProxy, a phishing toolkit that uses reverse-proxy tactics to bypass multifactor authentication (MFA).

“Contrary to what one might anticipate, there has been an increase in account takeovers among tenants that have MFA protection,” researchers from security firm Proofpoint said in a report. “Based on our data, at least 35% of all compromised users during the past year had MFA enabled.”

Proofpoint reports seeing a 100% rise in successful cloud account takeover incidents over the past six months with attackers improving their techniques and even filtering compromised targets by their organizational roles in what seemed to be an automated manner. Out of hundreds of accounts that were accessed by attackers, 39% were C-level executives, 17% were chief financial officers, and 9% were presidents and CEOs. When it came to lower-level management and personnel, the attackers focused on users with access to financial assets or sensitive information.

Phishing campaign impersonates trusted services

The phishing messages masqueraded as automated emails generated by trusted services or applications such as business expense management system Concur, DocuSign, and Adobe Sign. They claimed to contain either expense reports requiring approval or documents that needed to be signed.

The URLs included in the rogue emails took victims through a series of redirects. First through an open redirect script from a legitimate website, such as YouTube or SlickDeals. From there, the victims’ browsers were redirected several more times through various pages and 404 errors with the likely intention of scattering the traffic and making discovery by automated tools harder.

“In order to hide the user email from automatic scanning tools, the attackers employed special encoding of the user email, and used legitimate websites that have been hacked, to upload their PHP code to decode the email address of a particular user,” the researchers said. “After decoding the email address, the user was forwarded to the final website — the actual phishing page, tailor-made just for that target's organization.”