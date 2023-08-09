IBM launches open-source detection and response framework for MFT attacks

Over the past several years, multiple ransomware groups and other threat actors have exploited vulnerabilities in the managed file transfer (MFT) applications that organizations rely on to enable secure remote access to business documents. Researchers from IBM have analyzed the components of 13 of these solutions and built a framework that can help defenders quickly build detections and incident response playbooks for their exploitation.

“Massive workloads and overwhelmed security teams hinder defenders from proactively inspecting or even just familiarizing themselves with the innerworkings of every software in their environment,” the IBM Security X-Force Incident Response team said in a blog post. “In fact, it's not until a vulnerability has been disclosed that they're trying to figure out the core components of a tool - when they are already racing against time to patch a system, or worse, contain an incident, pressured by the risk of business impact.

The new framework is available on GitHub and covers the following MFT tools, which were selected based on their popularity and direct internet exposure:

Cerberus FTP Server

FileZilla

Cornerstone MFT

SolarWinds Serv-U

JSCAPE

Oracle MFT

WingFTP

Aspera

Diplomat MFT

MyWorkDrive

EasyFTPServer FTPD

ShareFile

ShareTru

MFT attacks on the rise

In June, the threat group behind the Clop ransomware exploited a zero-day SQL injection vulnerability in an MFT application called MOVEit Transfer to steal data from companies and subsequently extort money from them. This was not the first time the group targeted an MFT tool, having previously developed exploits for Accellion File Transfer Appliance (FTA) devices in 2020 and 2021 and Fortra/Linoma GoAnywhere MFT servers in early 2023.

The Clop gang is not the only group targeting such applications. Another threat actor that deployed the IceFire ransomware exploited a deserialization flaw in the Aspera Faspex file sharing software in March.

Building the MFT attack detection framework

The IBM researchers deployed demo instances, read through the available documentation, and gathered information from support forums to build a collection of file paths, process and service names, port numbers and other artifacts that a tool would create on a system. They then started simulating various actions that could be part of an attack based on past real-word exploitation: generating authentication events, creating new user accounts, executing commands through the MFT software, exfiltrating data in bulk, or deploying and interacting with web shells — web scripts that are not part of the application itself.