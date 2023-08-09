Police Service of Northern Ireland suffers major data breach

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has disclosed a significant data breach that exposed information on all serving police officers. The breach occurred in response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request from a member of the public relating to officer rank and staff grades. An error led to the sharing of a large Excel spreadsheet containing the surnames and initials of current employees alongside the location and department within which they work. \u201cPolice are investigating the circumstances surrounding the release of data within a spreadsheet,\u201d read a PSNI statement.\n\nThe breach came on the same day as it was revealed that the UK\u2019s election watchdog the Electoral Commission failed to discover a system hack for 15 months. The attack, which occurred in August 2021, exposed access to registers that contained the names and addresses of anyone in the UK who was registered to vote between 2014 and 2022, as well as the names of those registered as overseas voters. Those responsible for the attack remain unknown and the commission said no groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the breach.\n\nIncident under investigation, ICO has been informed\n\nThe PSNI said it has informed the organisation to make officers and staff aware of the incident, recognising the concern it will cause many of its colleagues and families. An initial notification has been made to the office of the Information Commissioner (ICO) regarding the data breach, it added. \u201cWe will do all that we can to mitigate any such concerns,\u201d the PSNI stated.\n\nThe matter is being fully investigated and a \u201cgold structure\u201d is in place to oversee the investigation and consequences, according to the PSNI. \u201cIt is actively being reviewed to identify any security issues.\u201d\n\nAlthough the information was made available because of an error, anyone who did access the information before it was taken down is responsible for what they do with it next, the PSNI warned. \u201cThe information was taken down very quickly. It is important that data anyone has accessed is deleted immediately.\u201d The PSNI will continue to investigate the incident and will keep the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the ICO updated, it said.\n\nData breach \u201cunacceptable\u201d amid Northern Ireland\u2019s terrorism threats\n\nSpeaking in a press conference shortly after the breach was discovered, assistant chief constable Chris Todd said the error was unacceptable. \u201cWe operate in an environment, at the moment, where there is a severe threat to our colleagues from Northern Ireland-related terrorism and this is the last thing that anybody in the organisation wants to be hearing this evening,\u201d he said. \u201cI owe it to all of my colleagues to investigate this thoroughly and we\u2019ve initiated that.\u201d