10 passwordless authentication solutions

Passwords have long been the standard for authentication in computing systems, but they have been proven weak again and again by brute force or dictionary attacks, or their susceptibility to being compromised through increasingly sophisticated phishing campaigns. Passwordless--one of those buzzwords that leaves no doubt as to the meaning behind the term--is one of the solutions CISOs are looking into. Passwordless authentication offers features that help increase security for users while also easing the burden complex passwords bring to both users and helpdesk staff.

Axiad, a key player in facilitating passwordless authentication in the enterprise, recently published the results of their Passwordless Authentication survey. This survey includes feedback from over 375 respondents representing multiple disciplines and industry verticals in the US and Canada. In key findings from the survey, Axiad notes that 92% of respondents have concerns relating to credential compromise due to phishing or social engineering attacks. Additionally, 82% indicate that moving to passwordless authentication is among the top 5 priorities, and 85% expect to move to passwordless within the next one-to-two years.

What to know before adopting passwordless authentication

When starting down the road to enabling passwordless in your business you'll want to become familiar with the FIDO Alliance. FIDO (Fast Identity Online) is a set of standards surrounding passwordless authentication for both consumer and business use cases. The FIDO Alliance governs and contributes to several standards that offer strong security for different use cases, including FIDO2 and passkeys. FIDO's standards feature strong, cryptographically secured authentication with simple and convenient authentication workflows that make life easier on end users. For industries with compliance needs the FIDO Alliance can help narrow down the correct standards that meet applicable compliance concerns. FIDO further offers industry recommendations on maturing security posture when it comes to authentication: including highlighting areas of risk and planning to mitigate weaknesses.

One of the standards put forward by the FIDO Alliance that has been gaining traction rapidly is that of passkeys. Passkeys have already been adopted by both Apple and Google on their mobile operating systems and has broad support among web browsers as well. Passkeys offer multiple authentication workflows which can leverage device-bound passkeys or synced passkeys that can be used on multiple devices. The passkey standard shows a lot of promise, and in all likelihood will continue to gain industry support.

For many business use cases passkeys haven't quite reached critical mass in terms of services that support the standard, and administrative tooling around passkey management is still in its infancy. In addition, businesses with anything more than minimal assurance requirements will need to focus on device-bound passkeys, which come with their own limitations, costs, and management requirements.

10 passwordless services for enterprises

Given the fact that compromised credentials are a primary cause of security breaches across all manner of computing systems, passwordless is a compelling solution which solves a number of key information security and credential management problems facing modern businesses. The question then becomes one of implementation and making an educated decision on what services are the best fit for the organization: what features are required for regulatory or practical reasons, and which are simply nice to have.